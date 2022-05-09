ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Police: Texas mother killed, boyfriend turns self in after traveling with 3-week-old baby

By Cynthia Miranda
 2 days ago

HOUSTON ( KETK ) – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Monday in Houston. Her boyfriend drove to Austin with their 3-week-old baby and turned himself in, said the Houston Police Department.

The woman is possibly in her 20s. She was located inside of an apartment approximately at 7:40 a.m. at 8181 El Mundo St., wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The woman lived with her boyfriend and their child.

The couple got into an argument, then the mother was shot in the head, said police. The boyfriend later drove to Austin and was taken into custody. He will be brought back to Houston.

The man has not been charged, and officials do not know who will get custody of the baby.

