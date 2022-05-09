ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

A Burglar Stole a Lawnmower . . . But Mowed the Victim’s Front and Back Lawns with It First

By Staff Writer
1027mix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Texas stole a push mower from a property last month . . . and he MOWED THEIR LAWN before running off with it. The police are still looking for him. This would be like a thief getting under your car to...

www.1027mix.com

Comments / 0

Related
1027mix.com

Tractor Trailer Driver Arrested After Using Truck to Ram Vehicles

Tractor Trailer Driver Arrested After Using Truck to Ram Vehicles. On the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022 at about 8:00a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office began receiving 911 calls of a tractor trailer that had hit multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Say When Casino before coming to a stop after colliding with another vehicle on US 95, causing the tractor to become disabled. Dispatchers immediately dispatched patrol deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and notified the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol. When deputies and troopers arrived, they contacted the driver of the tractor trailer, identified as 48 year-old Geovany Jimenez-Zarceno, of Mountain Home, Idaho.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy