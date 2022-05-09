A Burglar Stole a Lawnmower . . . But Mowed the Victim’s Front and Back Lawns with It First

Tractor Trailer Driver Arrested After Using Truck to Ram Vehicles. On the morning of Friday, May 6, 2022 at about 8:00a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office began receiving 911 calls of a tractor trailer that had hit multiple vehicles in the parking lot of the Say When Casino before coming to a stop after colliding with another vehicle on US 95, causing the tractor to become disabled. Dispatchers immediately dispatched patrol deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and notified the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol. When deputies and troopers arrived, they contacted the driver of the tractor trailer, identified as 48 year-old Geovany Jimenez-Zarceno, of Mountain Home, Idaho.

