Beaula Fay Webster, 90, of Center, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Center. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dale Gannon officiating. Interment will be held at Smith Cemetery in Shelby County.

CENTER, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO