ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nick Cave shares that his son Jethro has died

By Meghan Holohan
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusician Nick Cave has announced that his son Jethro Lazenby, 31, has died. “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time,” Cave said. Cave, known for his band Nick Cave and the Bad...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic last days of Nick Cave’s troubled son: How Jethro Lazenby was caught stealing beef jerky and meat pies while battling drug addiction and mental demons before shock death …… a world away from his famous father

The son of legendary Australian performer Nick Cave had been stealing food to survive in the months before his tragic death. Jethro Lazenby died aged 30, the star musician said on Tuesday - seven years after the star's 15-year-old son Arthur fell to his death from a cliff in the United Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Andrew Dominik Talks Reuniting With Nick Cave & Warren Ellis On ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ [Interview]

The long-running collaboration between Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Chopper,” “Killing Them Softly”)and celebrated musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is three films deep now with a fourth on the way. Cave and Ellis —who record as part of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, but also on their own as a duo—scored Dominik’s second film, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), and now have made two music documentaries in a row with the filmmaker. The first, “Once More Time With Feeling” (2016), was made under the practical circumstances of tragedy: Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur had died from injuries sustained after an accident in 2015, and full of grief, Cave devised the idea of recording the final sessions of their impending Bad Seeds album, Skeleton Tree (2016) in lieu of doing any press. He approached Dominik to direct the film, and the results, “One More Time With Feeling,” are a mournful, elegiac symphony of grief, pain, and glimmers of hope (read our review here, we also named it one of the best documentaries of the 2010s decade).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Cave
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Keyshia Cole rushed to the emergency room

Songstress Keyshia Cole had to race to the emergency room after experiencing pain in her chest. The “Heaven Sent” soulstress, 40, admitted that she was suffering mentally to the point where she could “literally feel [her] heart hurting.” This most likely emanates from the immense pressure that she’s feeling these days, and more importantly because of the loss of her mother, father and beloved pooch within a six month period in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp & His Female Attorney Ignite Social Media Frenzy Over Friendly Interactions

Millions have been tuned in to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's headline-making lawsuit in recent weeks, with social media users often adding in their two cents on everything from the defendant's body language and story blunders to what Depp is doodling during his ex's testimony. While those watching the trial have accused Heard, 36, of quoting movies in her testimony, fake crying and allegedly snorting drugs on the stand, online viewers have called Depp, 58, out for a far less severe reason: They believe he and his female lawyer may be an item!WHY WAS KATE MOSS BROUGHT UP DURING JOHNNY...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy