Nick Cave shares that his son Jethro has died

The long-running collaboration between Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Chopper,” “Killing Them Softly”)and celebrated musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is three films deep now with a fourth on the way. Cave and Ellis —who record as part of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, but also on their own as a duo—scored Dominik’s second film, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), and now have made two music documentaries in a row with the filmmaker. The first, “Once More Time With Feeling” (2016), was made under the practical circumstances of tragedy: Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur had died from injuries sustained after an accident in 2015, and full of grief, Cave devised the idea of recording the final sessions of their impending Bad Seeds album, Skeleton Tree (2016) in lieu of doing any press. He approached Dominik to direct the film, and the results, “One More Time With Feeling,” are a mournful, elegiac symphony of grief, pain, and glimmers of hope (read our review here, we also named it one of the best documentaries of the 2010s decade).

