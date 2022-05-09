ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA G League Elite Camp Participants Announced

By Brett Siegel
 2 days ago

The NBA G League announced on Monday the 44 draft prospects that will participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp ahead of the NBA Draft Combine later this month.

On Monday, the NBA G League announced their list of participants for the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp that is scheduled to take place May 16-17, right before the NBA Draft Combine is set to begin.

Basically another draft combine, the G League Elite Camp gives an opportunity to some draft prospects that may not have the same exposure and hype surrounding them as other prospects that have declared for the draft.

This event has been very successful and it has been a recurring theme the last few years that the top participants in the G League Elite Camp receive a late invitation to participate in the NBA Draft Combine.

“We are thrilled to host this talented group of draft prospects at our NBA G League Elite Camp,” NBA G League Head of Basketball Operations Malik Rose said. “This is an incredible opportunity for these 44 young men to showcase their basketball abilities in front of both NBA and NBA G League front office personnel.”

According to the NBA’s official release , NBA players that have participated in this event in the past include Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans), Oshae Brissett (Indiana Pacers), Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers) and Max Strus (Miami Heat).

Below is a list of the 44 draft prospects that have been invited to this camp scheduled to take place next week.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to take place on June 23 in Brooklyn, as the NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled to be held in Chicago on May 17.

