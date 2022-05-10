Allie Bliss’ fierce spirit endures as Knights chase state title

HENDERSON — Just shy of exactly 10 years ago, The Dispatch profiled a 7-year-old ballplayer who was unique because she was the only girl in her Northern Granville Dixie Youth baseball league. Unique because this pint-sized dynamo was as tough a competitor as they come.

The 2012 interview with Henderson’s Allie Rose Bliss was conducted at Oxford Park, the site of her green-clad Land Scaping team’s matchup that day.

A decade later, the newspaper caught up with Allie again at Oxford Park, where her Vance Charter softball team practices and plays its home games.

Surprising to no one that watched her closely over the last 10 years, Allie grew into one of the most talented student-athletes in the area, known best athletically for her prowess on the softball diamond and basketball court.

With Allie at second base and playing a vital role as one of the softball team’s senior leaders, Vance Charter is a contender to win the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A playoffs, which begin for the Knights Tuesday at Oxford Park.

As its 13-4 record and recent history of playoff success suggests, Vance Charter is loaded with softball talent. Six of its seven seniors have committed or signed to play in college.

The outlier is Allie.

But not because the opportunity isn’t there.

Allie’s reasons for not pursuing a collegiate playing career are perhaps a sign of her maturation since her youthful days of “stealing the heart of Dixie,” as the 2012 headline suggested. The decision not to suit up in college also means Allie’s parents are doing their best to soak in every last moment of her senior softball season since it could be the final chapter of their youngest child’s competitive playing days.

X-factors

One element that didn’t change for Allie from Dixie baseball to high school softball, at least for the last two seasons, is her position. She’s still at second, forming a lethal infield duo for Vance Charter with her best friend, shortstop Charly Cooper.

Allie and Charly have been playing together since Allie’s smoother-than-expected transition to softball, within a couple of years or so of the 2012 Dixie baseball season.

“It’s almost like you could blindfold them,” Knights coach Brian Bunn said of the middle infield tandem, “and they know where they’re going to be each time. When you stand back for a second and just watch it, it’s amazing because they know each other’s every move.”

Charly, her teammates say, is the most vocal player on the roster, serving as the leadoff hitter, followed in the batting order by Allie.

Allie, second on the team in hitting (.446) and third in RBIs (17), asserted that each player has an important role and all seven of the seniors share leadership responsibilities for a program that has gone unbeaten in consecutive conference campaigns.

“I’ll say she’s the most upbeat person,” Charly said of Allie. “Always up. She’s never down.”

Charly, Allie, twin outfielders Kyiah Simmons and Kayla Simmons, first baseman Avery Puryear, pitcher Logan Privette, and third baseman Bailey Daeke comprise the senior class.

Allie and Charly know and understand each other best, having played together for so long in high school as well as on the travel circuit, where they are coached by Charly’s father Joe Don.

“So for us, it’s like, if [our teammates] make a mistake, we have to build them up and not tear them down,” Allie said. “And like at short and second, if something happens, we are there to pick the team up and get the next play and the next out.”

Resolve.

That’s something else that hasn’t changed for Allie.

Fire

A 2012 photo of Allie playing in a baseball game with a cast on her left glove hand tells the total story for Allie’s father Wade.

Allie’s arm had been broken when she took the brunt of a line drive off the bat of Vance Charter classmate Nolan Dickerson, who would go on years later to pitch and play infield for the Knights’ baseball team.

“Never give up. Play through anything,” Wade said last week, struggling to get the words out as he reflected on a lifetime with Allie at the ballfield.

Off the field?

“Very loving,” Allie’s mom Tammy said, “caring, wanting to do for others.”

When Allie struck out in her first at-bat in one of those 2012 baseball games, she was visibly agitated by the result. She popped up in her next at-bat, but then smashed a ball to the outfield late in the game to plate multiple runs.

Traits like those don’t develop overnight.

Her Vance Charter softball coach says Allie is a natural-born leader, by the way she carries herself, not always by her words, although she recognizes when speaking up is necessary.

She’s one of the lead organizers of early-morning batting practice on game days.

“In practice, she goes 110%,” Bunn said. “You know, you’ve got some kids that won’t do that. She goes 110%. And then the first time somebody slacks off, she’s jawing at them a little bit — nothing bad. As a coach, that’s the kid you want because it spreads throughout [the team].

“But her ultimate quality is just she wants to win so bad. And she just hates losing. And she wants to do anything in this world to come back the next day and get it right. So the next time that happens, we end up winning that game or whatever the case may be.”

The will to win transfers to whichever sport Allie is playing. The one high school season she played golf, she advanced to the regionals.

But basketball has long been in a passion of Allie’s, even since her baseball playing days. As a 7-year-old, she played point guard for her church league team. In high school under Vance Charter coach Brian Howard, Allie remained her team’s primary ballhandler, unless she was slotting in at shooting guard.

Allie led the Knights’ women’s basketball team in scoring last season, averaging 11.1 points in addition to being second on the team in assists with 3 per game as Vance Charter finished 19-5 with a conference title.

“The one thing I will always remember is her competitive fire,” Howard said. “I always say if she’s on your team, you love her. If you play against her, you won’t like her. The energy she brought to every game was unmatched. All 5-4 of her flying through the air to block someone’s shot, diving out of bounds for a ball. Just all the small things that she did on the court that you have to beg other players to do, she did them naturally and that’s what made her a key piece to our success the past three seasons.”

In Wade’s eyes, winning Vance Charter’s Heart and Hustle Award was a recognition as meaningful as any of Allie’s all-conference accolades.

“That’s probably the best award she could have ever won because that’s all she does,” Wade said. “She gives it her all. She’s done it since day one. I get choked up talking about it, but that’s just her. She puts it all out there.”

College bound

As tough and competitive of an athlete as Allie is, there’s more to her story than just being a ballplayer. Maybe that’s the greatest contrast between Allie, the little baseball player, and the young adult about to graduate high school.

The decision not to play softball on the next level didn’t come easily.

“It’s like a part of me that kind of wants to,” Allie said. “But then there’s part of me that wants to like, let it end now.”

Allie elected to attend Appalachian State University, planning to study either business or exercise and sport science, prioritizing her education over her playing career. A lifelong Georgia Bulldog fanatic, the allure of living in a football-mad, true college town like Boone helped draw the straight-A student to App State.

Allie said she hasn’t lost any love for softball, but that she reached a point where her future academic endeavors had to be considered.

“I commend her for making that decision on her own,” Bunn said. “But she’s 100% good enough to play. She just decided to make a bigger life decision. ... I just patted her on the back and said, ‘That’s awesome.’ ”

Whatever path Allie takes, Wade suspects it might lead back to sports, maybe even in coaching.

Allie came a long way from the little girl who, when asked by the newspaper as a 7-year-old about the difference between playing baseball and softball, tactfully replied, “It’s a bigger ball in softball.”

Back then, Wade had to do most of the talking for Allie. Wade and Tammy have logged hours on end at ballfields with their kids, and now are coming to grips with the idea that the journey is coming to a close.

To be sure, those around the Vance Charter softball program hope there are a few more weeks to sort those emotions out as the Knights prep for a deep playoff run.

Besides, App. State does feature club softball and basketball teams, not to mention the Division I programs.

And some expect Allie will have the itch to play again.

“I’m gonna tell her to carry her bat bag with her,” Wade said. “Or the basketball. She could do either one.”