‘American Idol’ alum Gabby Barrett is pregnant with second child

By Nicki Cox
 2 days ago

“American Idol” alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner announced on Sunday they’re expecting their second child together.

“My son. 💙 Another LIFE we get to love and cherish,” Barrett, 22, captioned an ultrasound on Mother’s Day.

Foehner, 25, shared the same ultrasound video on his Instagram along with a sweet snap of the couple out to dinner celebrating Mother’s Day.

Former “American Idol” stars Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are expecting their second child.
“Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride!” the singer captioned his post. “She is currently carrying another precious life made in the image of God. A son to bear our name into the next generation.”

He added, “Our children will rise up and call her blessed, this husband also, praises her.”

Friends and fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple, who first met while competing on the reality show back in 2018.

“Awww yay! Congratulations Gabby! 💙” Hillary Scott from Lady A commented.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2021.
“Congrats 😍😍,” added TigirLily, a country sister duo.

“Proving you can still live your dreams and be a wife and mother. 💙💗,” another added.

Barrett and Foehner wed in 2019 and welcomed their first child , a baby girl named Baylah May, in January 2021.

The pair met on “American Idol” in 2018.
The couple said in an told Entertainment Tonight last year, that their introduction to parenthood had been smooth sailing.

“She’s so sweet. She’s such a good baby. [We’re] extremely blessed. Thank you, Lord,” Barrett said. “She is extremely content, very easygoing, very good to travel with, all of those things. She’s a sweetie. She just started eating foods. She likes sweet potato and green beans.”

