BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office cited eight stores in the county for selling alcohol to minors. In total, 17 stores were checked in the joint operation between the PCSO and the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement. Of those, the PCSO cited eight for selling alcohol to minors:

PENDER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO