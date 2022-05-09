ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting at North Side church parking lot leaves 19-year-old injured

By CBSChicago Team
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old was shot in the parking lot of a church on Chicago's North Side.

Services wrapped up two hours before the shooting. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from West Ridge where the pastor was inside when shots were fired.

Pastor Yomi Osinaike said he was unaware a 19-year-old was shot right outside of his church. Neighbors who live nearby said they heard the shooting as well, but didn't think it was gunfire going off, going on to say it's a quiet neighborhood.

Chicago police said a 19-year-old man had a verbal argument with an unidentified man. The suspect showed his gun and began to fire shots in the victim's direction.

Police investigate shooting at North Side church parking lot

The teenager was taken to Saint Francis where he was shot in his right and left thigh and in good condition.

Pastor Yomi Osinaike of Winners Chapel International Chicago said they have service everyday from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. About 20 people were inside, but he said they were long gone before the shooting.

Alderman Andre Vasquez (40th) is asking residents to share security footage and any information about the shooting with police. Neighbors who didn't want to be on camera said they saw the suspect run down this alley.

Chicago police say no one is in custody.

