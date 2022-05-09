Biden backs Congress de-linking Ukraine aid, COVID-19 funding

Tweet

President Biden on Monday publicly indicated his support for Congress moving to pass billions in additional Ukraine assistance separate from a stalled push for more COVID-19 pandemic funding.

Biden said in a lengthy statement that he was informed by leaders in both parties that adding the COVID-19 funding to the Ukraine assistance package would “slow down action” on the bill.

“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” Biden said.

The Hill and other outlets reported earlier Monday that Democrats were moving ahead to pass nearly $40 billion in Ukraine-related assistance – even more than the $33 billion requested by Biden – and would no longer try to link it to the pandemic funding.

A congressional source told The Hill that Biden had asked leadership to pass the Ukraine aid separately, despite the White House earlier making clear that it preferred the two packages to move together.

Still, Biden in his statement stressed the need for additional pandemic preparedness funding, reiterating warnings that without it, the U.S. will not be able to purchase new treatments and vaccines, and that domestic testing supply will suffer. The administration has asked for $10 billion in pandemic funding.

“Without timely COVID funding, more Americans will die needlessly,” Biden said. “So I call on Congress to pass the Ukrainian Supplemental funding bill immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days. And then, I urge Congress to move promptly on the COVID funding bill.”

The fate of the pandemic funding is deeply uncertain. A previous attempt to pass additional COVID-19 funding failed due to partisan disagreements.

The package is currently stalled in the Senate as Republicans demand an amendment vote to block the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, a Trump-era public health order that allows border officials to quickly expel migrants.