ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden backs Congress de-linking Ukraine aid, COVID-19 funding

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3use5K_0fYH5IlV00
Tweet

President Biden on Monday publicly indicated his support for Congress moving to pass billions in additional Ukraine assistance separate from a stalled push for more COVID-19 pandemic funding.

Biden said in a lengthy statement that he was informed by leaders in both parties that adding the COVID-19 funding to the Ukraine assistance package would “slow down action” on the bill.

“We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort. Hence, I am prepared to accept that these two measures move separately, so that the Ukrainian aid bill can get to my desk right away,” Biden said.

The Hill and other outlets reported earlier Monday that Democrats were moving ahead to pass nearly $40 billion in Ukraine-related assistance – even more than the $33 billion requested by Biden – and would no longer try to link it to the pandemic funding.

A congressional source told The Hill that Biden had asked leadership to pass the Ukraine aid separately, despite the White House earlier making clear that it preferred the two packages to move together.

Still, Biden in his statement stressed the need for additional pandemic preparedness funding, reiterating warnings that without it, the U.S. will not be able to purchase new treatments and vaccines, and that domestic testing supply will suffer. The administration has asked for $10 billion in pandemic funding.

“Without timely COVID funding, more Americans will die needlessly,” Biden said. “So I call on Congress to pass the Ukrainian Supplemental funding bill immediately, and get it to my desk in the next few days. And then, I urge Congress to move promptly on the COVID funding bill.”

The fate of the pandemic funding is deeply uncertain. A previous attempt to pass additional COVID-19 funding failed due to partisan disagreements.

The package is currently stalled in the Senate as Republicans demand an amendment vote to block the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, a Trump-era public health order that allows border officials to quickly expel migrants.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The Biden gig is up

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Covid#Ukrainian#Democrats#The White House#Americans
The Independent

Bernie Sanders tells Biden to end federal contracts with ‘anti-union’ companies like Amazon

US Senator Bernie Sanders has written a letter to President Joe Biden urging the White House to issue an executive order blocking companies like Amazon from receiving federal contracts, until the world’s largest online retailer agrees to cease what he calls “illegal anti-union activity” targeting labor organising efforts among workers in New York City and Alabama.In remarks on the floor of the US Senate on 26 April, the senator from Vermont said Amazon has engaged in a “massive attempt to undermine the Amazon union drive in direct violation of labour laws and regulations,” pointing to allegations of union busting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Joe Biden won't run in 2024

President Joe Biden reportedly told former President Barack Obama he will run for re-election. It doesn’t matter what Biden tells anyone today. What matters is what is about to happen in November. In a little over six months, Republicans will likely win the House and the Senate. As important...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden makes head-scratching remark about American students learning Spanish

President Biden made an odd remark during his speech at the White House's Cinco de Mayo event on Thursday, as he talked about students in the U.S. learning Spanish. Biden was speaking to an audience in the Rose Garden of the White House. After commenting on the quarter of U.S. children who can speak Spanish, he began talking about plans to "conquer" and "honor" people who have "gotten in the way."
POTUS
AOL Corp

Everybody's mad at Biden

President Biden is lucky to have a dog, because he’s losing friends within his own party while facing midterm combat from Republicans. Surging inflation has forced Biden to seek ways to generate more oil and natural gas production, to bring down gasoline prices well above $4 per gallon, along with heat and electricity costs that have been soaring as well. Biden began his presidency with the most aggressive environmental agenda ever in the White House, including a pathway to a no-carbon power sector by 2035. Yet Biden has accomplished few of his climate goals, with little sign of a breakthrough any time this year. Meanwhile, climate activists who have strongly supported Biden are now charging him with abandoning the cause, leaving Biden unpopular on both sides of the energy and climate debate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy