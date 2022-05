The chip shortage hasn’t been kind to Ford. Here in North America, it’s perhaps the most affected automaker, having to shut down entire facilities at times to save on its dwindling semiconductor supply. However, the Blue Oval is hardly alone when it comes to deleting some features on vehicles to conserve on chips, so you might be wondering why in Australia Ford is paying out $110,000 to about 100 Ranger owners after it deleted the stop-start systems on trucks.

