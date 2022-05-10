ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellville, TX

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP IN BELLVILLE

By Doug Brown
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Brenham man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sunday night in Bellville. Bellville Police Officer Josh...

HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING

A Hempstead man was arrested early Wednesday morning on a marijuana charge. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 1:45, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 300 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Bennie Hooper, 25 of Hempstead, was taken into custody for Possession Marijuana less than 2 OZ.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
Heavy police presence in the Creekside Subdivision

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A victim was robbed of her purse while at the Rob Fleming Aquatic Center in the 6535 block of Creekside Forest Drive. The stolen credit card was quickly used at the Walmart nearby. Victim could not provide suspect information but stated the suspect may have fled in a white van.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Brenham man was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 8:25, Officers responded to the 500 block of Clinton Street in reference to an unknown call for service. During that investigation it was revealed that one of the parties on location, Garred Watkins, 35 of Brenham, had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. They were for Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility out of Brenham Municipal Court and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance out of 21st District Court. Once confirmed, he was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE CHASE

Reports of numerous catalytic converter thefts led to a Police chase Monday. Brenham Police report that Officers responded to multiple calls of catalytic converter thefts Monday that occurred in the City of Brenham over the course of the day. Officers received a description of a vehicle that was involved in the thefts. They located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended just outside of Carmine when the vehicle came to a stop. The 2 occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot. One subject was apprehended and identified as Fabian Parker Willis, 21 of Houston. Willis was placed in custody for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Evading Arrest or Detention. The other occupant remains at large. He is described as a black male wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Inside the vehicle, Officers located multiple cut catalytic converters and tools used to cut those converters. The investigation is still ongoing by the Brenham Police Department. If anyone has any information involving these thefts, please contact Detective Alex Saenz at 979-337-7325.
BRENHAM, TX
EARLY MORNING NOISE COMPLAINT LEADS TO ARREST

A noise complaint led to the arrest of a Brenham man early Monday morning. Brenham Police report that early Monday at 1:25 Officers were dispatched to 800 Hosea Street in reference to a noise complaint. Upon checking the area officers observed a vehicle to be running with the windows down. Upon investigating the male subject was identified as Marckel Burns, 27 of Brenham, and was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Burns was placed into custody for Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
BRENHAM, TX
FOUR PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Four people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell this week in District Court. Harold Larry Lundy, III, 42 of League City, after a sentencing hearing was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Lindsay Dyan Cooper, 37 of Cooper, TX,...
TWELVE INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

The Austin County Grand Jury returned indictments on 12 suspects at its meeting last week. 28-year-old Joe Coffman, indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. 40-year-old Jason Keith Stuessel, indicted for Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. 21-year-old Trevon Collins and 19-year-old Andre...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT

A Brenham man was arrested early Friday morning after an assault took place. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 2:05, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 2400 Block of Highway 290 West in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Officers met with a victim and suspect identified as Agustin Silva, 44 of Brenham. Silva was placed into custody for Aggravated Assault of a Family or Household member with a Weapon, and Interfering with Emergency request for assistance. He was transported to the Washington County jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
LEE CO. DEPUTY WOUNDED IN SHOOTOUT; SUSPECT KILLED

A Lee County Sheriff’s deputy was injured during a shootout Tuesday night with a suspect in Dime Box. According to DPS Sergeant Deon Cockrell, a deputy and DPS trooper were attempting to locate Raul Vega Perez, who had a warrant out of the sheriff’s office for Failure to Appear/Sexual Assault of a Child. The sheriff’s office said Perez had previous arrests for murder and sexual assault, and was believed to be armed and dangerous.
LEE COUNTY, TX
TWO AUSTIN MEN ARRESTED MONDAY

Two Austin men were arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Monday, Officer Armando Guerra initiated a traffic stop on Chevy Silverado that had an obscured Temp Tag on the 1500 block of Highway 290 East. Investigation led to the driver Leonardo Gonzalez, 32 and passenger Juan Diaz, 38 both of Austin, being placed in custody for Fraudulent Possession or Use of Credit or Debit Cards with an additional charge for Diaz for Tampering with Government Records. Both subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
Man shot dead at Gulf Freeway motel

HOUSTON (CW39) Local police are investigating the fatal shooting of one man and wounding another at a southeast Houston motel overnight. Police said the shooting happened at 8920 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road about 3:45 a.m. today (May 10). The identity of the deceased victim is pending...
HOUSTON, TX

