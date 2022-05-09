ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Woman gets 30 years in prison for letting 13-year-old ‘marry’ 47-year-old man

By Chad Washington, Nexstar Media Wire
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ksnYr_0fYGzPk200

RICHMOND, Texas ( KIAH ) – A Texas woman has been convicted after allowing her 13-year-old daughter to endure sexual abuse by a 47-year-old man as “a normal part of their religious beliefs.”

Cherry Payton, 43, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and sentenced in a Fort Bend County court last week to 30 years in prison, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that in 2017, the girl admitted to her doctor that she was sexually active with “her husband,” who she said was 47 years old. Payton, who was also at the doctor’s office, said the girl was married with her consent and the marriage was a part of her religious beliefs.

Panama City man who wanted to beat deputy to death sentenced to 25 years

Prosecutors discovered that Payton allowed the victim to be married for nearly a year before the illicit marriage came to the attention of authorities. They also had evidence that Payton had sexually abused the victim herself under the guise of a different religion.

While a person must be 18 years old to legally be married in Texas, there are certain exceptions that allow minors who are at least 16 years of age to marry.

“Although the child victim in this case was failed by her mother time and time again, she was surrounded in the courtroom by a strong support system,” prosecutor Jessica Ramos said. “We are grateful to her adoptive mother, her court advocate, her CASA, and the caseworkers from Child Protective Services that supported the child throughout this investigation and trial.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panama City teen charged with vehicular homicide

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — A teenager is facing vehicular homicide charges, court records show. Javonte Terrell Davis, 17, of Panama City, had his first appearance before a judge Thursday after being charged as an adult with vehicular homicide. An arrest affidavit filed by the Parker Police Department and a separate charging document from the State […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PCPD: Panama City man attacked roommate with a hammer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who apparently was ready to change his living situation attacked his roommate with a hammer Thursday afternoon, according to the Panama City Police Department. “After kicking out another resident of the house, the defendant locked the victim out as well,” police wrote in an arrest affidavit. “When the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

Calhoun Co. woman accused of stealing from PCB homeowners association

Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands from a Panama City Beach condominium homeowner’s association. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators charged 42-year-old Lucinda ‘Cindy” Carey this week with one count of on-going scheme to defraud. From 2016 until 2019, Carey was the homeowner’s association manager for […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Ga. woman charged with DUI manslaughter in PCB crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Senoia, Ga. woman is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge following the death of motorcyclist in a wreck on Panama City Beach. A 47-year-old was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on April 30th south on Silver Sands Drive and was attempting to make a left turn onto Thomas […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

PCBPD holds first annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Officers and guests gathered at the police department to pay respects to the fallen officers from across the state. Dozens of people attended Panama City Beach Police’s first Law Enforcement Memorial Service outside the department headquarters. Speakers said it’s imperative community members learn about the sacrifices officers make. “They […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Marriages#Violent Crime#Kiah#Casa
WMBB

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WMBB

Former Lynn Haven attorney suspended by Florida Bar

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Bar Association has officially suspended former Lynn Haven City Attorney Adam Albritton. The notice was posted on the Bar’s website, saying he’s suspended with conditions. The suspension is the result of Albritton’s involvement in the Lynn Haven corruption investigation. Federal prosecutors originally charged him with dozens of counts […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

PCPD honors fallen law enforcement officers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Communities across the nation are honoring those who protect and serve during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. Panama City Police officers gathered Thursday morning to honor those who’ve lost their lives while on duty. “I have worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years. If I were to serve 40 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Bid-a-Wee Beach residents shocked by neighbor’s death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The three U.S. tourists who died after falling mysteriously ill while vacationing at a resort in the Bahamas have been identified. 64-year-old Vincent Chiarella and his wife Donnis own a house in the Bid-a-Wee Beach neighborhood of Panama City Beach. The couple was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Two dead in Bay County crash

UPDATE: (May 11, 2022, 2:21 a.m. CST.) — Two people are dead after a car crash at the intersection of John Pitts Road and Pinetree Road around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 57-year-old Panama City woman and her two passengers driving in a Buick were rear-ended by a Dodge […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Authorities looking for missing Calhoun County child

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for Staci Mackenzie, last seen in the area of Charlie Johns Street and US Highway 20 in Blountstown. She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, white shoes and black socks. Officials said she may be traveling in a white Chevrolet pickup […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

TAFB hosts Retreat Ceremony to close Police Week

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Security Forces Squadron hosted a Retreat Ceremony to recognize those who have died in the line of duty. They also wanted to show appreciation for those who are still serving. “We are the front line of defense. We are the first people you see and so to […]
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WMBB

Crash shuts down Transmitter Road at E. Orlando

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At least one person was injured in a traffic crash on Transmitter Road Friday morning. First responders and Florida Highway Patrol troopers were on scene at the incident and working to determine the cause of the crash. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Firefighters respond to fire at Firefly restaurant

Update as of 10:50 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Firefighters are still working on a fire at Firefly restaurant that started around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night. According to Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan, they believe the fire began on the roof. Firefly workers told News 13 that the fire began […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy