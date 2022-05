A search and rescue team in Nevada are looking for a Sonoma teenager who went missing late last month. The Elko County Sheriff’s office says that 19-year-old Aiden Clune went missing on the morning of April 27th when he pulled over near a place called Currie, a tiny ghost town with a population of just 20 people. Investigators say Clune ran away from his truck and into the nearby hills taking only his phone. The Sonoma Index-Tribune reports that the last ping from Clune’s phone shows he was southwest of his truck’s location. A final search for Clune will happen tomorrow, and if he is not found, the effort will shift from “search and rescue” to “recovery.”

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO