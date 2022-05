Her “Trouble in Mind” was big news last season. Her “Wedding Band” is even bigger news this theater season. Eleven years separate the plays by the late Alice Childress; and, in between the two, she wrote a novel, “Like One of the Family,” but not another work for the stage. The hoopla surrounding the Roundabout’s production of “Trouble” was that Childress’ 1955 play about the rehearsal of a play got scuttled on its way from Off Broadway to Broadway. When producers asked the playwright to make changes to soften the work’s racial message, she refused. Hence, its Broadway debut was delayed until 2021.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO