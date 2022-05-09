ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Authorities locate missing youth

rwcpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Joshua Lopez has been located, according to a tweet by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is seeking...

www.rwcpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
rwcpulse.com

Palo Alto man drowns in Lake Tahoe

A local business owner died in Lake Tahoe after falling out of a boat on Thursday, May 5, a spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said. Palo Alto resident Theodore Fletcher, 58, and another person were in a boat near Meek's Bay when they fell into the water. The U.S. Coast Guard, an area fire department and El Dorado County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Mateo County, CA
Redwood City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Woman Says She Was Beaten, Robbed Outside San Leandro Safeway

A woman is recovering from her injuries after she said she was violently robbed outside a Safeway in San Leandro. The incident occurred in the parking lot on Washington Avenue Wednesday evening after Emily Chhun had just finished buying some snacks and was walking to her car. She said it...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Moss Beach volunteer attacked by SF man, prosecutors say

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man brutally attacked a Fitzgerald Marine Reserve volunteer who was trying to help protect harbor seals on Moss Beach, according to prosecutors. Raekwon Marquise Bush, 25, of San Francisco, was slated to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday to enter a plea. Bush is facing […]
MOSS BEACH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BB gun scare prompts lockdown at high school in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose high school was placed on lockdown Friday after a student was believed to have brought a firearm to school, which later turned out to be a BB gun, police said. San Jose police were called to Yerba Buena High School around 12:20 after...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Toddler died inside California church after exorcism-like ritual performed

SAN JOSE, Ca. — A 3-year-old girl has died after members of a California church says they performed a ritual on her last September, according to court records. San Jose police have been investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl, identified as Arely Naomi Proctor, according to Mercury News. Police were called out to Iglesia Evangelicas Apostoles y Profestas in San Jose last fall. KTVU says it’s a small church that is in the back room of a house and posts videos of sermons they do on YouTube.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Seniors killed in Alameda house fire identified

ALAMEDA -- Authorities on Wednesday identified two people in their 80s who died following a fire early Monday morning in Alameda.Rosalinda Reynado, 80, and Salvador Reynado, 85, both of Alameda, died from injuries they suffered, according to the Alameda Fire Department, Alameda County coroner's bureau and the San Francisco medical examiner's office. Another person was injured and survived, Alameda Fire Capt. Dave Port said.A 911 call had been placed at 3:21 a.m. Monday to report a residential fire in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue.Resources for a one-alarm fire were dispatched and arrived in four minutes. Crews found a single-family home in flames, Port said.Crews worked to put out the fire and searched for occupants. Firefighters rescued Rosalinda Reynado and Salvador Reynado, Port said.The third person, also an adult, was able to get out of the home by themselves. That person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, fire officials said.Crews brought the fire under control at 3:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation. 
ALAMEDA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect in custody after pursuit and search in Palm Desert neighborhood

One person is in custody Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit in Palm Desert and causing deputies to swarm a neighborhood for hours searching for the suspect. According to a Riverside County Sheriff Spokesperson, the events began shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon when deputies attempted to pull over a wanted suspect in the area The post Suspect in custody after pursuit and search in Palm Desert neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Recall of Antioch mayor dies following allegations of fraud

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The effort to recall Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe is dead. Recall supporters did not collect the required number of signatures to put the recall on the ballot by Wednesday's deadline. Recall supporters accuse the company they hired to help collect signatures of fraud, claiming it didn't turn...
ANTIOCH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

SF General Hospital seeks help in identifying critical patient

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old. The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
insideedition.com

California Man Recovers His Stolen Car With Apple AirTag Tracking Device

Dramatic video shows a man in hot pursuit of his stolen vehicle in San Jose, California. It started when Robert Pendergrast saw a neighbor's surveillance video of the thief pulling off in his burgundy pickup truck. Luckily, there was an Apple AirTag in the center console, showing the exact location of the truck in real time.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple fall victim to Pomeranian puppy scam

(KRON) — A San Jose couple paid $2,000 to a woman in Texas because they thought they were buying a cute Pomeranian puppy named “Jake.” The problem was, Jake didn’t exist. The website the couple used was traced to an Africa-based scam that’s victimized dozens of pet lovers across the United States, leading to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy