ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Car found in Indiana may be linked to escaped inmate, jail employee

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — New charges have been filed against Florence, Alabama, jail employee Vicky White as she allegedly remains on the run with escaped murder suspect Casey White.

The charges -- forgery and identity theft -- stem from Vicky White allegedly using an alias to buy a Ford Edge used to facilitate the escape, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was issued earlier for Vicky White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape.

Inmate Casey White, 38, fled the Lauderdale County jail with Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, on April 29. The inmate and employee are not related.

The duo fled Alabama in the Ford Edge and ditched the car in Williamson County, Tennessee -- about a two-hour drive north of Florence -- just hours after thejail break.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals said investigators were in Evansville, Indiana, following up on a tip after a 2006 Ford F-150 believed to have been used by Casey White and Vicky White was found abandoned at a car wash on May 3. Police were alerted to the vehicle on Sunday.

Authorities said they believe Vicky White willingly participated in the escape, which took place on her last day before retirement.

Vicky White was seen shopping for men's clothes at a Kohl's before the pair went missing, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told ABC News.

Authorities are also concerned that Casey White could be "extremely violent" without his medication, Singleton said. The sheriff did not provide details as to what the medication is or what Casey White's being treated for, but said the concern is due to the escapee likely not having the medication with him.

Casey White was facing two counts of capital murder for allegedly stabbing a woman to death in 2015, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

They may be armed with weapons including an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

A $15,000 reward is available for information leading to Casey White's capture. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to Vicky White.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#U S Marshals#County Jail#The Inmate#Abc News
WSAV News 3

Wayne County schools all-clear after threat

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement in Wayne County said area schools are safe after a threat of violence Thursday. Officials said the Jesup Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the possible school threat in the early morning hours. Officers and deputies responded to several schools in the area and requested […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Strange dog in bed gives Tennessee couple pause

OCOEE, Tenn. — An eastern Tennessee couple is used to waking up and finding a friendly dog in their bed. After all, they own three of them. But a strange dog in bed? Now, that’s really odd. Julie Johnson, of Ocoee, told CBS News that she got up...
OCOEE, TN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
102K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy