Sunny skies continue into mid week

By Brittany Ward
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Monday! A ridge is currently in place, keeping us mild and clear throughout our mid-week. Mostly clear skies and light northerly winds are expected for our Monday night. Lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a repeat of Monday with sunny skies and...

