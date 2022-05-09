ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman is getting mostly out of the SPAC business

By Neal Freyman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs is telling SPACs it needs some space. The investment bank, which was the second-biggest underwriter of SPACs last year, is halting its work with most of those companies now that regulators are cracking down on the controversial financial mechanism. Thx for the memories:...

