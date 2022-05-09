Goldman is getting mostly out of the SPAC business

As the NFT market cools down, the housing market continues to boil. The next step for crypto believers could be real estate. This is about real real estate, not just plots of land in the metaverse. New lending companies are looking for customers who want to pledge their digital currency toward a mortgage. Over a billion dollars of funding has already been poured into startups offering crypto-backed mortgages, including Ledn, which claims to offer “the world’s first bitcoin mortgage”; Figure Technologies, which offers 30 year fixed-rate mortgages using both bitcoin and ether; and Milo, which claims to be “the first US crypto mortgage” provider. Though the industry is growing, it’s not for the average crypto HODLer.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO