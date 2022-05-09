ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Elite Auto has something for every car buyer at its Visalia auto mall

By Emily Erwin
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Auto is helping people in the market for a car with...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Musk's modest abode: Elon's $50,000 Texas ranch is laid bare for first time - complete with rocket-shaped kids' playhouse and Tesla solar panels - just a block from SpaceX Starbase and two miles from Mexican border

Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Cars
City
Dinuba, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Farmersville, CA
Local
California Cars
33andfree

Relax in California's Best Hot Springs

When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Elite Auto
KTLA

These are your rights if you live in California and work outdoors in temperatures above 80°

California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Vehicle Runs Stop Sign, Knocks Over Semi-Truck In Sacramento County

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign and T-boned a semi-truck In Sacramento County, authorities said Tuesday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Division said the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Roseville Road in the Foothills Farms area near North Highlands. The semi-truck fell over into a fence after being hit. CHP said gas from the truck spilled onto nearby train tracks. At this time, it is unclear which driver was injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
YourCentralValley.com

This is how Visalia’s new HAWK crossing works

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new style of pedestrian crossing is now in operation in Visalia – and it might be something you have not seen before. The HAWK system can be found at Lovers Lane and Packwood Creek Trail Crossing. HAWK (which stands for High-intensity Activated crossWalK) is essentially a pedestrian crossing with two […]
VISALIA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 05-11-22: Amid housing crisis, startup offers $800-a-month bunk bed 'pods' in Bay Area home

Brownstone Shared Housing (Brownstone Shared Housing) For $800 a month you could live in a tiny bunk bed-style pod with 13 other roommates in the Bay Area. Eight-month-old startup Brownstone Shared Housing has come under the spotlight this week after an Insider profile on the company revealed what it looks like inside the Palo Alto home with 14 tenants each living in a "pod."
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy