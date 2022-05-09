Elite Auto has something for every car buyer at its Visalia auto mall

A Dollar Tree manager in Bremen, Indiana was fired from their job after posting a controversial sign outside of the store last week. The sign apologized for the store being closed, and then called out the teenage workers at the store.
The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
Elon Musk's unassuming $50,000 Texas home can be revealed for the first time by DailyMail.com – complete with a rocket-shaped kids' playhouse, Tesla solar panels and CCTV cameras hidden in palm trees. The world's richest man and new Twitter owner has sold seven Californian mansions in the past two...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A California man is accused of secretly recording two women in the bathroom of a Las Vegas hotel room. James Twerion was arrested in Riverside, Calif. on May 4 in connection with the incident reported at the Vdara Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 28, 2020.
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto family is living a 24/7 nightmare where they fear one day they could be killed by a car crashing into their home. "My first words to my husband was that's it. I am done. I am leaving this property. You can go with me or not," said homeowner Michelle Layton, a retired Modesto educator.
When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
California requires employers whose employees work outdoors to implement heat illness prevention measures, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. According to the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 344 workers died from environmental heat exposure between 2011 and 2019. In addition to normal OSHA protections provided by the federal government, outdoor workers on the job have […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — One person suffered minor injuries after a driver ran a stop sign and T-boned a semi-truck In Sacramento County, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Division said the collision happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Palm Avenue and Roseville Road in the Foothills Farms area near North Highlands.
The semi-truck fell over into a fence after being hit. CHP said gas from the truck spilled onto nearby train tracks.
At this time, it is unclear which driver was injured.
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new style of pedestrian crossing is now in operation in Visalia – and it might be something you have not seen before. The HAWK system can be found at Lovers Lane and Packwood Creek Trail Crossing. HAWK (which stands for High-intensity Activated crossWalK) is essentially a pedestrian crossing with two […]
A Central Valley farmer, whose bold experiment of flooding his vineyards and orchards with floodwaters in order to replenish the underground aquifer, has led other farmers in the drought-ravaged region to follow suit. In 2011 Don Cameron -- who for 40 years has run Terranova Ranch in Helm near Fresno...
Brownstone Shared Housing (Brownstone Shared Housing) For $800 a month you could live in a tiny bunk bed-style pod with 13 other roommates in the Bay Area. Eight-month-old startup Brownstone Shared Housing has come under the spotlight this week after an Insider profile on the company revealed what it looks like inside the Palo Alto home with 14 tenants each living in a "pod."
