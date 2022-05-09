Ja Morant (knee) doubtful for Grizzlies on Monday in Game 4

Tension engulfed the NBA Playoff series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors when Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks hit airborne Warriors guard Gary Payton II out of the air on a fast break during the first quarter of Game 2, resulting in a broken elbow for the Dubs’ reserve. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, among others on the team, took exception to the play made by Brooks, who Kerr said “broke the code.” Essentially, Kerr was saying that Brooks broke an unwritten rule with his Flagrant Foul of the Warriors guard. Brooks, who was suspended for Game 3 after his foul, spoke to reporters on Monday ahead of the Game 4 matchup, responding to Kerr’s comments, as reported by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
