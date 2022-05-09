ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Bakery

By Sylvio Martins
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Similar to the "Creative Director" you matched with last week, Venice Bakery is also a multi-hyphenate. This bakery-restaurant-café hits the mark on everything from its hearty huevos rancheros to the...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

Little Italy

If the dining room at Adda in Little Italy feels familiar, that's because this Indian spot took over Italian restaurant Francesca's space in 2020. And while the booths and white tablecloths are still here, we much prefer the food coming out of the kitchen at Adda. The menu is long, with dishes like tender lamb vindaloo in a spicy vinegary sauce, mahi mahi in a coconut curry with kokum and red chilies for heat, and a tandoor section where the smoky meat tastes like it's been marinated for days. Come here with at least three friends when you're in the mood to share a bunch of curry and biryani.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Pizza Shackamaxon

Pizza Shackamaxon in Fishtown is a casual place with a walk-up window that's flanked by a handful of picnic tables. You can only get their thin-crust pizzas—unless you're preordering four or more online—in-person and on the day of, and the slices are big enough to fill an entire plate, or hold with two hands. On most days, you'll get to choose from plain, pepperoni, a thick tomato pie, and specialty slices like asparagus, sauteed radish, and ramp cream for $3-$5. No matter which you order, the slices are so big that you already feel pretty full after just one. But our favorite here is the tomato pie since the dough is soft and pillowy, and we'd happily eat the sweet and tangy sauce by the spoonful.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Elliott's Oyster House

Elliott's Oyster House is one of the most touristy places to eat seafood, and it feels that way, too. It's best to hang out here with out-of-towners, but it also can be fun to play hooky and pretend you're on vacation—though it tends to get sleepy during off-peak season. The view of the water is great, it's a festive place to slurp down oysters, and you can spend a few hours on the patio catching up with friends. If oysters aren't your thing, it might be tough to find something else, as some of the hotter dishes—like undercooked crab cakes and grilled halibut with a combination of side dishes and sauces that don't work with each other—are just okay at best. You're in reliable hands with their spicy crab chowder (which we could gulp for days) and an order of oily-but-pleasant fish and chips. For a better waterfront seafood experience, head to Ray's.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tasty Noodle House

One of our favorites in the San Gabriel Valley, Tasty Noodle House also has locations on W. 3rd and Sawtelle. Personally, we prefer the second. Although rich in Japanese options, this neighborhood—and the Westside at large—doesn't have many Chinese options, aside from the big, shiny Din Tai Fung that presides over the Westfield mall. This tiny shop specializes in the flavors of Dalian, a coastal city in northeastern China, which translates into a variety of potent seafood dishes, like jellyfish in spring scallion oil and stir-fried sea snail. You'll also need buttery scallion pancakes, the enormous beef noodle soup, and juicy pan-fried dumplings that remind us of a Doja Cat song. Bring friends.
WESTFIELD, NY
The Infatuation

Los Anaya Authentic Mexican Food

West Adam's Taqueria Los Anaya doesn't make you choose between tacos or chilaquiles because sometimes you can have a little bit of both. This is particularly clutch for when you show up in that weird not-breakfast-not-lunch hour (commonly referred to as brunch), and you can turn your usual taco order into a morning platter of chilaquiles instead. With al pastor-style pork, carnitas, and asada all on the toppings menu, you can add all sorts of protein onto your crispy totopos. Also available in both red and green, the salsa roja here happens to be extremely tasty with a hint of smoke that doesn't overpower. The addition of mozzarella (rather than traditional Mexican cheeses), might seem like a turn for the interesting, but it adds a nice layer of saltiness and creaminess that we don't mind.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sunset Squares Pizza

The square pizzas from this pop-up-turned-brick-and-mortar in SoMa are about as subtle as a NYFW runway show. Exhibit A: the Bulldog—a behemoth loaded with bulgogi, kimchi, bulldog sauce, kewpie mayo, and bonito flakes, and the General Mapo with mapo tofu, Sichuan peppercorns, and cheese. If you'd rather stick to something classic, go with pepperoni or mushroom—these pies complement the thick sourdough crust nicely. But the menu doesn't stop here. The Chicago-style pub pies (go for one with honey butter, potatoes, and leeks) have snappy thin crusts that are lighter compared to the heftier squares. The spacious beer hall also doubles as an NFT gallery, so you can ponder the pros and cons of finally breaking into crypto while sipping on some cider.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Deep Indian Kitchen

Deep makes some of the best frozen Indian food out there, and we advise you to get to your nearest South Asian grocery store and pick up a box of their chicken korma ASAP. Luckily for us in New York City, Deep also has three restaurants here where you can taste the family's food made fresh in house. At their three counter-service locations, you can build your own biryani, kati roll, dosa, or salad, with you choice of protein like chicken tikka or mushrooms. If you go for a dosa, you won't be getting the big crispy crepe most places serve—it's more like a taco in an uttapam-like shell. But it's a fun vehicle for unconventional dosa fillings like lamb kofta and even pulled pork. We usually go for the Live Fire Feast (their version of the thali), so we can get rice and dal on the side. Choose your spice level, then decide between a bottled mango lassi or a ginger cane drink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Rai

If you like your sushi with a side of 'the grandparents of this scallop like Beethoven and long walks on the beach', then you'll like Rai. A serious omakase operation in Fitzrovia, everything here leans towards expensive and theatrical. The five-course tasting menu will set you back £110 per person but you can opt for the £150 menu if you want to make the most of their excellent hand-dived ponzu scallops with sweet Umboshi and the meaty fatty tuna roll. If that's all sounding a little stiff, serious and pricey for you, then we recommend going for a seat at the chill sushi counter and kicking it a la carte for the £37 sashimi omakase and a round of the expert salmon maki.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Little Star Pizza

Just because San Francisco isn't exactly cranking out an abundance of deep dish pizzas doesn't mean the style can't thrive in the city. Thankfully, we have spots like Little Star in the Mission. The Chicago-style pies are meaty and filled with tangy tomato sauce. But what keeps us coming back is the buttery cornmeal crust you can easily cut into. Go for the classic with sausage and mushrooms, or the Little Star with ricotta and feta and call it a night, or build your own. These are some of the heartier pies in town. This spot also does thin-crust (with cornmeal), like a decent spicy calabrese sausage and Italian combo, but we'd advise you to go big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Strings Ramen Shop

There are a lot of solid ramen joints in Chicago, but we've got a thing for Strings in Chinatown. Strings offers up four broths with multiple fillers, including vegetables, pork belly, pork loin, duck, seafood, and turkey. No matter your choice in broth or add-ons, the fresh noodles are the star, thanks to the fact that they're made daily with a special dough and a mixer they imported from Japan, or so we're told. But at the end it doesn't really matter - all we really care about is that they're really tasty.
CHICAGO, IL
The Infatuation

MaMa Street Food

MaMa Streetfood is a Vietnamese restaurant in Davie that's about as close as you can get in South Florida to sitting on a little stool in an alleyway somewhere in Vietnam while enjoying a pile of delicious snails. On the covered sidewalk in front of this restaurant, you'll find the same type of very low tables and tiny stools popular in Vietnam. At night, groups of diners huddle over plates of snails in coconut milk, refreshing lime-spiked salads, homemade tofu, and intensely flavorful soups that include much more than just pho.
DAVIE, FL
The Infatuation

Cellarmaker House Of Pizza

Pizza and beer are an ideal combo, whether you're pregaming or just craving tomato sauce and a pilsner on a random Tuesday. Luckily, Cellarmaker House of Pizza in Bernal Heights has a lengthy list of beers on tap to enjoy over Detroit-style slices. The deceptively small square pizzas are sponge-like with crunchy cheese crusts and slightly chunky tomato sauce on top. Get any one with thick pepperoni—they're so good you'll want to harvest them and bust some out later for a midday snack. If you just want to pop in for a slice, the casual spot has bar seating, a few high-tops perfect for small groups, and a parklet.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

Pijja Palace

What is that saying? "When god closes a Happy Foot/Sad Foot clinic, they open a Pijja Palace?" The new Indian sports bar in Silver Lake, is, in the best way possible, Stimulation with a capital S. There are three giant flatscreen TVs on every wall, forcing you to stare directly into LeBron James' eyes until you merge souls. The dining room, which is divided into two separate areas, has a slick mid-century modern look that actually looks cool. And like one of our other favorite restaurants at the moment, Tokki, the food is fun. Thin-crust pizzas come topped with kadai paneer, saag gravy, stinger chiles, or baingan jawa fry, a deep-fried eggplant dish made with mustard oil. Sliders contain lamb kebab; people are drinking spicy tamarind sodas. And our favorite section, the pasta section, includes a wonderful cheese and shell dish loaded with saffron, parmesan, and Indian long pepper. It's our new go-to comfort dish. Have you ever eaten food like this? Probably not. Order the malted chai soft serve.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Zia Lucia

Zia Lucia is probably Islington's best known pizzeria, and for good reason. Your classic margherita is under a tenner, and a marinara is a bit less. The Holloway Road restaurant is rarely without a hungry customer outside, especially on match days when Arsenal fans are looking for their fix of charcoal dough topped with Buffalo mozzarella. The choice of doughs (charcoal, wholemeal, gluten-free, or traditional) aren't something you see everyday and make that midweek Neapolitan pizza feel a little bit more exciting.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rangoli

The people who own the Spice Room used to work at Rangoli, so the menu is almost identical. This means a long list of dishes like pav bhaji, biryani, curries, and naan. And while the food isn't quite as spicy as what you'd expect from an Indian spot, it's still tasty. So either of the Rangoli locations (in Wicker or Lincoln Park) is a decent alternative if it's Tuesday when The Spice Room is closed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Vernick Food & Drink

Doing a lot things at once is hard. Doing a lot of things at once, and doing them all well, is nearly impossible. This is why we probably don't see Oprah Winfrey refereeing an Eagles game between interviewing Obama and selling magazines. Vernick, however, manages to defy the odds. It's a spot that, despite serving a bigger variety of food than you'll find in Reading Terminal Market, does it all really, really well.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Apolonia

"Buts"—every restaurant has them. "The food is good, but I could definitely still eat a cheeseburger." "This used to be my favorite place, but then I ran into my ex-wife here." At its peak, Apolonia in South Loop is an exciting place to share fantastic European-inspired food. But, you have to come at the right time.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Musashiya Ramen

This narrow, BYOB Lakeview restaurant is Lids at the mall, but instead of personalizing a hat with a nickname that you'll regret, you customize a bowl of ramen. You can choose between tonkotsu or miso broth, the type of protein (chashu pork, chicken, shrimp tempura, or tofu), noodle texture, and spice. Our go-to order here is tonkotsu, medium saltiness, with pork, garlic, green onion, spicy sauce, and noodles that have a medium chew. Though their tonkotsu airs on the lighter side, it's still delicious, and the slightly sweet handmade noodles are the perfect vehicle for the flavorful soup.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe Balearica

Considering how many bars there are in the neighborhood, you would think that Williamsburg would be stuffed with places where you can dance. Not the case. Cafe Balearica is a great option, though. This two-story spot on the corner of 11th and Berry has a ground-floor space with tropical plants, high ceilings, and a big vibrant mural in addition to a clubby downstairs room where you can dance beneath a disco ball with a bunch of people you've probably seen at the Williamsburg Trader Joe's. The downstairs is only open on Fridays and Saturdays (starting at 9pm), so that's when you should stop by if you're looking for a scene. The ground floor stays open Wednesday through Sunday, and if you need an attractive, relaxed spot where you can
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

