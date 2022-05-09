Los Anaya Authentic Mexican Food

Taqueria Viva Mexico is a great casual Mexican spot on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The small restaurant has a bright blue exterior and colorful paper decorations hanging from the ceiling. The menu is pretty straightforward, with Mexican dishes like sopes, gorditas, and some of Miami's best tacos. Stay away from the more common taco variations like carne asada or al pastor (which are just alright) and instead go for the less common (at least in Miami) versions like oreja, lengua, and tripe, which this place excels at. Viva Mexico works great for a casual meal, but the drinks are also tasty and affordable, so keep it in mind for a fun dinner before a night out.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO