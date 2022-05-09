WWE Making Major Change To Money In The Bank?

MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Founder Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the antitrust lawsuit MLW has filed against WWE. “Well it’s probably the same as the majority of the companies over the past 40 years, right? They’re predatory by nature, when Ring Of Honor booked Madison Square Garden, what happened? When ECW was on TNA, what happened? All of a sudden WWE is on there and they’ve rebranded to Spike,” he said. “What happened when AEW booked a few of their arenas recently? There’s a pattern here, we are not the first, and we won’t be the last.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO