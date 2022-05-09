ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Making Major Change To Money In The Bank?

By Josh Foster
stillrealtous.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney In The Bank has become one of WWE’s biggest annual events, and this year the show will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE recently released a new commercial promoting the...

stillrealtous.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Offers Explanation For Recently Released Star

So that’s where he went. One of the more surprising stories of the last few weeks has been WWE’s latest batch of releases. While WWE releasing names might not be a surprise, some of the names who were let go night have been. There were a few names who left the company despite being in the middle of a story. Now we have a storyline explanation of where they went.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Out Of Action Indefinitely

WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. As noted, Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, and it was then revealed that she was taking some time away from WWE. WWE announced after the show that Flair suffered a radius fracture of the wrist, and would be out of action due to the injury.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Reportedly Switches Brands, Plans For Heel Turn Revealed

You never know when you might see a familiar face return to WWE programming, and for weeks now WWE has been airing vignettes promoting the return of Lacey Evans on the SmackDown brand. The vignettes have been clearly positioning Evans as a babyface, but it seems that the company is now going in a different direction.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE May Be Planting Seeds For RKBro Split

That would be a moment. Tag teams have a bit of a strange history in WWE, as the company almost seems to put them together for the sole reason of splitting them up. While it might not work every time, there are moments where the idea is quite the success. Now WWE may be planting the seeds for the split of one of the most popular teams the company has seen in quite some time.
WWE
Cody Rhodes
PWMania

Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Deal To Work Reduced Schedule

Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The deal will see him work fewer dates for the company going forward. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The situation is that he got a new...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Not Advertised For TV, Live Events Past June

Roman Reigns is currently missing in advertisements for WWE tapings and live events past the end of June. As initially noted by PWInsider, Reigns is not currently advertised on WWE.com for any TV tapings of live events following the June 24th episode of Smackdown all the way up through the last currently-listed TV taping which is September 30th.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on 2022 Money in the Bank

On Sunday, during the airing of Wrestlemania Backlash, as often happens in various premium live events, WWE promoted a couple of its upcoming premium live events, namely Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank. In the video promoting the event with the briefcase, which will be on July 2 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, we saw a Cody Rhodes illustrate what we should expect from this very occasion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

Famous Wrestling Family Facing Civil Lawsuit Over Huge Embezzlement Scheme

I guess that’s the price. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who get to appear on television and try to convince fans that everything they are seeing is real. That can often cause the lines between reality and fantasy to blur, but these same wrestlers have problems that they have to deal with just like regular people. That is the case again, as a wrestling family is having to face some legal issues.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wrestlingrumors.net

NXT LVL Up Results – May 6, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re coming off a big NXT event on Tuesday and odds are that doesn’t mean much around here. What might mean something is the upcoming women’s Breakout Tournament, which very well could get some hype on this show. This is where some of the upcoming women have appeared before so maybe we get more of that this week. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Exclusive: MLW Owner Comments On Antitrust Lawsuit Against WWE

MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Founder Raj Giri on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about the antitrust lawsuit MLW has filed against WWE. “Well it’s probably the same as the majority of the companies over the past 40 years, right? They’re predatory by nature, when Ring Of Honor booked Madison Square Garden, what happened? When ECW was on TNA, what happened? All of a sudden WWE is on there and they’ve rebranded to Spike,” he said. “What happened when AEW booked a few of their arenas recently? There’s a pattern here, we are not the first, and we won’t be the last.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Deal, Not Wrestling Nearly As Often

That’s the future? There has not been a star like Roman Reigns in WWE in a long time. Reigns is coming up on two years as Universal Champion and his title reign has been one of the most dominant in WWE history. WWE has turned Reigns into the face of the company and they have been very successful with him on top. That just might not be the case as frequently going forward.
WWE

