Tia Mowry’s 2 Kids With Husband Cory Hardrict Are Her Everything! Meet Cree and Cairo

Family means everything to Tia Mowry! She shot to fame with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, on the hit sitcom Sister, Sister in 1994. The Family Reunion star is now a mom to two children, Cree Taylor Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, with her husband, Cory Hardrict.

Tia and Cory met in 1999 while they were filming Hollywood Horror. The pair got engaged in 2006 on Christmas Day. Two years later, they got married in a beautiful ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their friends and family. The couple welcomed their first child, son Cree, in June 2011.

After becoming a mom for the first time, Tia shared some valuable advice for working mothers.

“I’m a mother and wife first because family is important to me, and a part of having a balanced life is not feeling guilty about taking care of yourself,” she told Vibe in March 2015. “I will never forget being told by a woman that is a writer, producer and a mother as well. I admire her and asked ‘How do you do it?’ and she told me, ‘You have to take care of the goose, in order for the goose to lay the egg.’”

In November 2017, The Game actress announced that she and Cory were expecting their second child together. Their daughter, Cairo, was born in May 2018. “Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Tia wrote on Instagram at the time with a photo cradling her little one.

Tia shared how she was adjusting to being a mom of two during an August 2018 interview with E! News.

“You know what I’m doing? Usually, I would say with just one kid, I’m taking one day at a time. But with two kids, I’m taking two steps at a time,” she said. “I’m only looking as far as my two feet can go. I can’t get so far ahead of myself or I’ll get really, really overwhelmed. But you know what they say? It’s harder to go from one to two as opposed to two to three but now I get it.”

Keep scrolling to meet Tia and Cory’s two children.