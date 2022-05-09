ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Tia Mowry’s 2 Kids With Husband Cory Hardrict Are Her Everything! Meet Cree and Cairo

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfUrb_0fYGjNeS00

Family means everything to Tia Mowry! She shot to fame with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, on the hit sitcom Sister, Sister in 1994. The Family Reunion star is now a mom to two children, Cree Taylor Hardrict and Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, with her husband, Cory Hardrict.

Tia and Cory met in 1999 while they were filming Hollywood Horror. The pair got engaged in 2006 on Christmas Day. Two years later, they got married in a beautiful ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their friends and family. The couple welcomed their first child, son Cree, in June 2011.

After becoming a mom for the first time, Tia shared some valuable advice for working mothers.

“I’m a mother and wife first because family is important to me, and a part of having a balanced life is not feeling guilty about taking care of yourself,” she told Vibe in March 2015. “I will never forget being told by a woman that is a writer, producer and a mother as well. I admire her and asked ‘How do you do it?’ and she told me, ‘You have to take care of the goose, in order for the goose to lay the egg.’”

In November 2017, The Game actress announced that she and Cory were expecting their second child together. Their daughter, Cairo, was born in May 2018. “Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!” Tia wrote on Instagram at the time with a photo cradling her little one.

Tia shared how she was adjusting to being a mom of two during an August 2018 interview with E! News.

“You know what I’m doing? Usually, I would say with just one kid, I’m taking one day at a time. But with two kids, I’m taking two steps at a time,” she said. “I’m only looking as far as my two feet can go. I can’t get so far ahead of myself or I’ll get really, really overwhelmed. But you know what they say? It’s harder to go from one to two as opposed to two to three but now I get it.”

Keep scrolling to meet Tia and Cory’s two children.

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

Beloved Daytime Vet Dead at 48: ‘Even in Her Last Moments, She Was Still Fighting’

A daytime star taken from her family way too soon. We are saddened to report that former Passions actress Jossara Jinaro (Rae) passed away on Wednesday, April 27, at the age of 48. Her husband Matt Bogado shared the news via the actress’ Facebook, “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.”
CELEBRITIES
Amy Christie

Family welcomes baby no. 9 with a tender reveal: "It's been so rewarding to experience motherhood"

When a 29-year-old mom announced that she was pregnant for the ninth time, many people thought it was time for a little girl. However, the touching moment she and her husband organized to let their sons and the world know that this summer, they would welcome another baby boy and love him as a precious gift will stay as a treasured memory for years to come.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

TV Host Files for Divorce After 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson is throwing in the towel on her brief marriage. The sportscaster has filed official documents to end her two-year marriage. The Blast reports that the Fox NFL Kickoff host wants to end her marriage to Kyle Thousand, a sports agent. She lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. The pair exchanged nuptials at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020 but per Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamera Mowry
Person
Tia Mowry
Person
Cory Hardrict
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vibe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

51K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy