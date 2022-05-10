ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

2 journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmJs4_0fYGinVr00

Just as Mexican journalists prepared to protest the killing of a journalist last week, word came Monday that two more were shot to death in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, raising to 11 the number of such killings in the country this year.

The Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office said via Twitter that it was investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera, the director and a reporter, respectively, of the online news site El Veraz in Cosoleacaque.

Veracruz State Prosecutor Verónica Hernández Giadáns said the investigation would be exhaustive, including considering their journalism work as a possible motive in their killing.

The State Commission for Attention To and Protection of Journalists said the two women were attacked outside a convenience store.

“We condemn this attack on Veracruz’s journalism profession, give it prompt monitoring and have opened an investigation,” the commission said.

Their killings came on the heels of the ninth slaying of journalist this year, in the northern state of Sinaloa. Prosecutors there said Thursday that the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos was found on a dirt road near a junkyard in the state capital, Culiacan.

Prosecutors said that his body was wrapped in black plastic and that he died from multiple blows to the head.

Ramírez Ramos’ news website, “Fuentes Fidedignas,” or “Reliable Sources,” said that he had been abducted near his house hours earlier.

The dizzying pace of killings has made Mexico the deadliest country for journalists to work outside of war zones this year.

On Monday evening, Griselda Triana, wife of Javier Valdez, a journalist slain in 2017, spoke to some 200 journalists gathered at Mexico City’s Angel of Independence monument. The demonstration had originally been scheduled to protest the killing of Ramírez Ramos and those who preceded him.

Valdez, one of Mexico’s best-known journalists killed in recent years, was an award-winning reporter who specialized in covering drug trafficking and organized crime in the northern state of Sinaloa.

“In all this time I haven’t stopped thinking about how easy it is for them to kill a journalist in Mexico,” Triana said. “I feel hurt each time they take the life of so many colleagues.”

“There’s so much anger, indignation, powerlessness knowing that we come here to protest the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez, (that happened) a few days ago in Culiacan, Sinaloa, and the news of the killing of two women journalists in Veracruz reaches us here,” Triana said. “It’s a whirlpool. The crimes against freedom of expression keep occurring every day. We shouldn’t tolerate it. We have the authority to ask the authorities to put a stop to this slaughter of journalists.”

The victims, like those killed Monday, are most often from small, hyperlocal news outlets. El Veraz operated a Facebook page and appeared to almost exclusively post notices about events or public information from the municipality's government. El Veraz’s motto was “Journalism with Humanity.”

The phone number listed for El Veraz rang to what appeared to be Mollinedo Falconi's cell phone, according to its message.

Cosoleacaque is just off a major east-west route in southeastern Veracruz. Organized crime is present in the area and involved especially in migrant smuggling, but there was no immediate indication of who could have been responsible.

Veracruz Gov. Cuitláhuac García said a search was underway for those responsible.

“We will find the perpetrators of this crime, there will be justice and there will not be impunity like we have said and done in other cases,” García said via Twitter.

Journalists had already scheduled a demonstration for Monday in Mexico City to protest killings of their colleagues, most recently that of Ramírez Ramos in Sinaloa.

Mexico’s state and federal governments have been criticized for neither preventing the killings nor investigating them sufficiently.

While organized crime is often involved in journalist killings, small town officials or politicians with political or criminal motivations are often suspects as well. Journalists running small news outlets in Mexico’s interior are easy targets.

Mexico has a protection program for journalists and human rights defenders, but it was not immediately known whether either Mollinedo Falconi or García Olivera were enrolled.

Participants receive support, such as electronic devices or “panic buttons” to alert the authorities to any threat; surveillance systems in their homes; even bodyguards in some cases. Often authorities recommend that threatened journalists move to another state or the capital to lessen the threat, but that means separating them from their work, livelihood and families.

While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promised a “zero impunity” program to investigate such slayings, journalists’ murders, like most homicides in Mexico, are never resolved by authorities. López Obrador has also kept up his regular verbal attacks on journalists critical of his administration.

In February, the Inter American Press Association called on the president to “immediately suspend the aggressions and insults, because such attacks from the top of power encourage violence against the press.”

In March, the European Union approved a resolution that “calls on the authorities, and in particular the highest ones, to refrain from issuing any communication which could stigmatize human rights defenders, journalists and media workers, exacerbate the atmosphere against them or distort their lines of investigation.”

Late Monday, presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez said via Twitter that the federal and state governments would work together to investigate the killings. “The commitment is that there is not impunity.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Enrique
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Veracruz#Violent Crime#Mexican#The State Commission For
KVUE

Rare, destructive pest discovered for the first time at Texas-Mexico border

PHARR, Texas — A rare pest never before seen at a U.S. port of entry was discovered this month at the Texas-Mexico border. The Cochabamba sp., a leaf beetle usually found in Central and South America, hitched a ride in a shipment of fresh fruit at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the insect’s travel pattern indicates it is migrating north.
PHARR, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Hiker posted videos of hike hours before death

EL PASO, Texas- Hours before his tragic death in the Franklin Mountains, Jerred Woods posted Facebook videos to his personal page of the hike. In his first video at around 9 a.m. on the 7th of May, Woods says, "Just going for a hike this morning. Just wanted to say hi to my friends and The post El Paso Hiker posted videos of hike hours before death appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
The Associated Press

Another close call reported in Mexico City air operations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Air traffic controllers recorded another close call in Mexico City flight operations even as Mexican aviation authorities were scrambling to respond to reports from international pilot and airline groups of serious confusion in the skies over the capital. Government officials said a flight into Benito...
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Drug Distributor for Cartel Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A 32-year-old drug distributor for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel was sentenced to nine years in federal prison, prosecutors said Tuesday. Adrian Izazaga-Martinez of Kent pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Prosecutors said in a press release that he was ordering 8-pound loads of methamphetamine.
SEATTLE, WA
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man arrested again for cattle theft scheme

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man received a third charge for theft of cattle, then announced his candidacy for president in 2024. Phillip Drake, 38, was arrested on May 5 for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 according to Hidalgo County jail records. This came after Pablo Garza reported Drake to the Texas […]
EDINBURG, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Are El Paso Coyotes Dangerous?

It’s hard to imagine these gaunt, shabby-looking El Paso coyotes being a menace to anything other than chickens. But, recent attacks on children in Texas and California have people wondering if coyote attacks are something to be concerned about. These cases happened in just one week and locations over...
EL PASO, TX
BBC

Israel: Turkish flight aborted as passengers get plane crash pics

The captain of a Turkish AnadoluJet flight aborted its take-off at Israel's main airport after passengers received plane crash images on their phones. Israel's aviation authority said the aircraft was taxiing at Ben Gurion Airport when the incident happened. Passengers and crew were taken off and the luggage reinspected. Several...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

New Mexico wildfire grows; California fire destroys mansions

The largest wildfire in the U.S. was spreading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico, prompting officials to issue another set of warnings for more people to evacuate. Meanwhile, a wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTSM

Juarez in brief: News for May 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Relatives of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted and left for dead, blocked the Pan American Federal Highway in protest. Many expressing their outrage because the accused are alleged federal workers and protestors believe they evaded justice due to their jobs. Its been 22 days since the assault happened […]
EL PASO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

641K+
Followers
152K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy