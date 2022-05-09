ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Man sentenced for receiving child pornography

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYr4A_0fYGifS300

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Coffeen man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for receiving of child pornography.

Tyler Pease, 30, was indicted in March of 2020 on charges alleging that between the summer of 2017 and spring of 2018, he solicited and received child pornography from a minor. He was also accused of sending a picture of himself to that minor.

Pease was arrested in August of 2020 and pleaded guilty last December. He has been in custody since his arrest.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Sue Myerscough specifically found that Pease caused the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for his own sexual gratification and had engaged in a pattern of activity involving prohibited sexual conduct with minors on multiple occasions.

Pease’s arrest and prosecution was part of a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice called Project Safe Childhood.

Complex

42 Dugg Arrested by Federal Agents for Failing to Surrender and Serve Prison Sentence

Rapper 42 Dugg has been arrested by federal agents after he failed to surrender to authorities to serve his six-month prison sentence. As the Detroit News reports, the 27-year-old rapper failed to report to a federal prison camp last month in West Virginia to serve his sentence for illegally possessing a firearm. Since he never turned himself in for the charge, which is connected to an incident in which he allegedly fired a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta, he is now facing an absconding charge and could face up to five years behind bars.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
