ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Players Have Hit Their Limit with Fans

By Ricky Herrera
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFZJ2_0fYGhoMN00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Today on The Doug Gottlieb Show, Doug put the action on and off the court in game 4 between the Suns and Mavericks under a microscope.

Doug Gottlieb: "Everyone has a limit, even NBA players. I am a realist, and understand that some of it is fans just being out of line. But a good portion of it is, these guys are just way too sensitive... It's all fun and games until someone loses their cool. I don't think it's acceptable to 'MF' people, especially in the NBA because of the proximity to the court and you can hear people. But these guys reacting and overreacting, that part is a consistent thing we've seen with this generation of NBA players, and at some point, they're going to get the opposite of what they want in terms of fans showing up and supporting you..."

Listen to the audio above!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on knee injury after missing Game 4 vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors due to his knee injury, but he is keeping a positive mindset amid the latest setback. On Twitter, Morant spoke out about his condition for the first time ever since sustaining the injury in Game 3 last Saturday. He sent out an encouraging tweet, highlighting how he is maintaining his optimism that he can go through it.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Gottlieb
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Mavericks#Suns#Mf
E! News

Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Dead at 31 After Fatal Shooting

The sports community is mourning the loss of basketball player Adreian Payne. The Ohio native, who played for the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic during his NBA career, has passed away at the age of 31, Florida authorities confirm to E! News. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a local residence early May 9 regarding a shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Mavs Fan Ejected After Allegedly Pushing Chris Paul’s Mom

Things got a little testy Sunday afternoon at the AAC after a fan allegedly pushed Chris Paul's mom. I wish today I was talking about my experience over the weekend at the American Airlines Center. Big wins for both the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks all weekend long. Sadly, the talk of the day is a fan behind the Phoenix Suns bench. According to reports, the fan pushed Chris Paul's mom. On Mother's Day man? Not cool. From the video, looks to be a kid who's not even of legal age.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster 3-Team Trade: Anthony Davis To Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers Land Julius Randle And Nikola Vucevic, Russell Westbrook Becomes A Knick

The Los Angeles Lakers have some tough decisions to make this offseason. It feels like something drastic has to happen if the Lakers are to get back to contending status immediately, and a change in coaching is just one of those things. The roster needs work, and their stars might not be untouchable either, after disappointing seasons for both Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Memphis weatherman being investigated for racist Draymond tweet

Joey Sulipeck, a meteorologist for FOX13 in Memphis, is being investigated by the TV station for a tweet he sent out during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Grizzlies on Saturday night. Sulipeck's tweet, posted shortly after Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected for picking...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy