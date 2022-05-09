ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vicky White dies, escaped Alabama inmate in custody after manhunt ends in Indiana

By Addy Bink, Alix Martichoux, Seth Austin, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ub5OM_0fYGgQf600

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT / WHNT ) – The manhunt has ended for an escaped Alabama inmate and wanted corrections officer, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vicky White died at an Evansville hospital Monday night, WHNT has learned . Her autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Indiana Sheriff: Vicky White shot herself, Casey White in custody

They were caught more than 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442PLC_0fYGgQf600
(Photos: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery triggered a nationwide manhunt.

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County.

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

“You just don’t know people sometimes,” Singleton said Monday. “You think you do and you really don’t know who they are.”

An emergency status conference is set for Casey White on Tuesday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

After the escape, police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White abandoned in an area near the detention center. An SUV purchased by Vicky White was later impounded in rural Tennessee.

Earlier in the day Monday, surveillance images were released of a man matching the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm, from a car wash in Evansville. U.S. Marshals said investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 was discovered at the car wash.

The time stamp on the video appears to show May 3 as the date. No female is seen in the surveillance pictures provided by authorities, included below.

The car wash manager told WHNT that a woman who looked like Vicky White was also there, and that they abandoned one vehicle and got into another.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuBhq_0fYGgQf600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIwAd_0fYGgQf600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUGpP_0fYGgQf600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxGlR_0fYGgQf600

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, investigators determined the vehicle was used by Vicky White and Casey White.

Federal investigators believe they had been planning the escape for at least several months.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

30 states sending the most people to Alabama

The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at its lowest rate in 120 years – just .35%, according to U.S. Census Bureau. That didn’t mean people weren’t from one place to another, particularly to states in the west and south. Stacker recently compiled a list of...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Florence, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
apr.org

Unknowns remain following the arraignment of recaptured Alabama inmate

Investigators are dealing with questions following the death of an Alabama corrections officer and the capture of an escape inmate. Vicky White reportedly sold her house to finance their escape plan which ended in a car crash in Indiana. The incident is leaving Lauderdale County Rick Singleton spoke with reporters shortly after the manhunt ended. He wondering openly about trust among his staff. Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for the county. Singleton says written policies can only go so far in heading off problems…
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama man linked to 1988 killing of 6th grader through DNA

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence. Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his […]
LAWRENCE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Police#Weht#Whnt#Nexstar#Indiana Sheriff
WRBL News 3

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge has blocked part of an Alabama law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban while a court challenge goes forward. […]
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, according to one official who spoke with the AP. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MLive

Watch Alabama escapee’s capture in Indiana police dash cam footage

Indiana police released footage Tuesday that included the arrest of Casey White, the north Alabama capital murder suspect who was on the lam for more than a week with former Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after authorities closed in on the pair.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbrc.com

Alabama fugitive Casey White appears in Vanderburgh Co. Court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Alabama fugitive Casey White appeared in court in Evansville Tuesday morning. White was booked just before 2 a.m. Tuesday after being treated at the hospital for injuries from the crash and after authorities questioned him. Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows White has since been released.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Casey White arrives in Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Convicted Colbert County ax murderer denied parole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man convicted of murdering a man with an ax in Colbert County has been denied parole, according to online documents. More News from WRBL Gary Jackson Pounders has been serving a life sentence since his conviction in 2007 for the murder of 68-year-old Bryce McCullough. At a parole board hearing […]
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon talks with WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined News 3 in the studio on Thursday to address a number of topics including gun safety, recruitment efforts, and crime trends here in Columbus. Muscogee County’s homicide count for 2022 is about half of what it was at this point in 2021. Chief Blackmon says […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy