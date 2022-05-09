Teresa Hammel

Judy K. Coplen, 74, Fort Wayne, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Judy was born Aug. 30, 1947, to F. Dean and Martha Decker of Atwood. She graduated from Mentone High School and received a degree in computer programming from IUPU Fort Wayne. She spent her career at Lincoln National Life, starting as a programmer and retiring as Second Vice President. She was a generous gift giver and enjoyed shopping for that “perfect” gift for family and friends. She enjoyed spending holidays with her family and their families, including nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO