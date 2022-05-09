Teresa Hammel

Charlotte Marie Haggard, 87, Elkhart, died at 8 p.m. May 12, 2022. She was born March 4, 1935. She married William “Leo” Haggard; he precedes her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Melinda (Stephen) Greenlee and Gretchen (Mike) Neely; siblings, Joyce Gordy, Nancy (Mel) Frost, Jonny Sissom, Keith Sissom and Debbie (Ken) Leinhart; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rebecca L. Coonse, 63, formerly of Winona Lake, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Born Jan. 10, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, Rebecca was the daughter of (the late) Irvin R. and Donna (Jones) Hahn. She worked in customer service for PNC Bank. Rebecca enjoyed sunflowers and...
Beverly Reid, Dallas, 83, formerly of Pierceton, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born May 21, 1938. She married Donald Reid Aug. 31, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Monty Reid, Dallas, Ga.; one grandson, five great-grandchildren and...
William “Bill” C. Skaggs, 78, Goshen, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in his home. He was born Sep. 30, 1943. He married Karletta Amsden Aug. 22, 1970; she survives. He is also survived by Wayne “Chris” Skaggs, Martha “Marti” Skaggs and Karletta “Kay” Copp, all of Goshen; Elizabeth Skaggs, Ocala, Fla., William “Billy” Skaggs, Muskegon, Mich. and Tammy (Daniel) Yowell, Goshen; 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Goodman and Janice (Danny) Smart, both of Michigan; and a brother, Lester (Judy) Skaggs, Colorado.
Lauro Vallejo Jr., 50, Plymouth, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in The Ernestine M. Raclin House. He was born Feb. 10, 1972. He married Shawna Menser March 18, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Annalise Menser, Plymouth; his sons, Jose Vallejo, El Paso, Texas, Zach Vallejo,...
Penny Lynn (Barbee) Matlock, 63, Elkhart, died Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born March 6, 1959. She married John Landi in 2021; he survives. Also surviving are her children, Melissa (Todd) Rorie, Wakarusa, Shala Matlock, Mishawaka, and Jennifer (Brian) Keip; sisters, Judy Tidwell, Savannah, Tenn. and Candy (Kim) Butt, Florence, Ala; and five grandchildren.
William Shepherd, 74, Claypool, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born March 27, 1948. He is survived by his children, Suzie (Charlie) Bloom and Jason Shepherd; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Barb, Tammy and Pat. Arrangements handled by Titus...
Joyce Marie Smith, 76, Plymouth, died at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Dec. 8, 1945. She married Robert Smith Jan. 8, 1965; he precedes her in death. She is survived by two children, Rhonda Smith, Elkhart and Rick Smith,...
Rose Mary Hartter, 96, Kalamazoo, Mich., formerly of Plymouth, died May 7, 2022, in her home. She was born March 13, 1926. She married George Hartter on June 2, 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Michael) Byrd, Middlebury and Barbara (Richard) McEnhill, Kalamazoo,...
Carol Lee (Calhoun) Kelsey, 85, Monterey, died at 6:11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 23, 1936. She is survived by a daughter, Jean Ann (Ron) Groning, Rochester; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Arrangements handled by Odom Funeral Home.
Lewis H. Scherer, 86, Graceville, Fla., formerly Silver Lake, died May 5, 2022, at Southeast Health Medical Center, Dothan, Ala. He was born April 12, 1934. He is survived by one sister. Arrangements handled by Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Pastor W. Dean Ealey, co-founder and longtime pastor of Early Apostolic Bible Training Center, died at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022. She was 69 years old and would’ve preferred that this paragraph read “Pastor Dean has left the building!”. A play on words, Dean often compared the...
Judy K. Coplen, 74, Fort Wayne, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Judy was born Aug. 30, 1947, to F. Dean and Martha Decker of Atwood. She graduated from Mentone High School and received a degree in computer programming from IUPU Fort Wayne. She spent her career at Lincoln National Life, starting as a programmer and retiring as Second Vice President. She was a generous gift giver and enjoyed shopping for that “perfect” gift for family and friends. She enjoyed spending holidays with her family and their families, including nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Lyle J. Metzger, 83, died Aug. 27, 2021. He was born Jan. 14, 1938. He was married to Alice (Feck) Metger; she survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Wende (Patrick) Corcoran and JoDeane (Carl) Knowles; a sister, Norma Kirkwood; a brother, Leroy (Ruby) Metzger; a granddaughter and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements...
Glenda Diane Beasley, 72, Larwill, died at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on March 20, 1950. Smith & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stos, 78, Cromwell, died May 9, 2022 at Parkview Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 26, 1943. She was married to Daniel Sanchez; he survives. Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Barnes, Rowlett, Texas, Tracy Johnston, Los Angeles, Calif., and Lisa Sanchez, Quinlan, Texas; a son, Randy Lofton, Arlington, Texas; a sister, Nancy (Phil) Burton, Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; a brother, Ivan Foster, Kendallville; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
James Vernon Simpson, 88, Wabash, died at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 8, 1933. He married Marilyn Miller June 9, 1956; she survives. Additional survivors are his children, James Simpson Jr., Fort Wayne, Theresa Simpson, Chassahowitzka, Fla., Vincent (Cindy) Simpson,...
Bruce A. Emerick, 69, Plymouth, died May 10, 2022. He was born Oct. 4, 1952. He married Chris in 1976; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Tim (Jenny); a daughter, Jodie; brothers, Earl (Nancy) and Brent (Dolly); and two grandchildren. Arrangements handled by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Ricky Lee “Rick” Gerber, 59, Syracuse, died at 6:41 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, in his home. He is succeeded by two brothers, Ray (Melissa) Gerber, Milford and Ron (Stephanie) Gerber, Syracuse. Arrangements handled by Owen Family Funeral Homes.
Elizabeth “Bea” Weesner, 98, Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, died at 3:30 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022, at Georgetowne Place. She was born Oct. 7, 1923. She married John Weesner Feb. 14, 1944; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, David (Pamela) Weesner,...
