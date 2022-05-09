Monty Williams: Visiting team families should have a special section

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul’s family being harassed during Sunday’s playoff game in Dallas.

Source: Bloomberg

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’ve often said about my life God knocks the ball out of the park and I get to run the bases.”

Monty Williams named #NBA Coach of the Year for the first time in his coaching career. #NBAPlayoffs #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Suns bit.ly/3M5C6Pt – 9:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I wrote about the type of coach Monty Williams is, how much he cares about his players and the relationships he forms with them: arizonasports.com/story/3135548/… – 9:06 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Shoutout to Monty Williams, Coach of the Year. What a special season the Suns have had. Remarkable what him and his coaching staff are doing. Just want to give him a lot of props on receiving Coach of the Year award. He’s doing a hell of a job.” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. – 8:42 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said he reached out to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to offer well wishes after contracting Covid. Jenkins also gave a shot out to Suns head coach Monty Williams for being named NBA head coach of the year. Jenkins finished second. – 8:34 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Taylor Jenkins just wished Steve Kerr well and congratulated Monty Williams. – 8:32 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said he “wants to send his best” to Steve Kerr. Also shouts out Monty Williams for winning coach of the year award – 8:32 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Here’s our feature on Monty Williams from earlier this season. As he would put it, dealing with the extra attention from being named COY is a “get to” not a “got to” opportunity, so the low-key Williams will embrace it: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:12 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Nick Nurse got a second-place vote and a third-place vote in coach of the year voting. Monty Williams won the award. – 7:58 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

It’s official: Suns’ Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/its… – 7:58 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Monty Williams on being named the NBA’s Coach of the Year for 2021-22: “I’ve often said about my life that God knocks the ball out of the park and I get to run the bases” – 7:51 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

With 4 total points, Nick Nurse tied his buddy Chris Finch for 8th in Coach of the Year voting. He received a single 2nd-place vote and a single 3rd-place vote. Phoenix’s Monty Williams was the deserving winner. – 7:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said his daughters flew in and surprised him with family and the rest of the Suns to let him know he had won Coach of the Year.

“To have my wife and most of my kids in the gym with the players, it was a priceless moment.” – 7:29 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Monty Williams wins Coach of the Year — a year later than he should have IMHO, but very deserving regardless.

My ballot: Taylor Jenkins, Monty Williams, Tyronn Lue.

Full results: pic.twitter.com/dNLN9SpqwP – 7:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“God knocks the ball out of the park, and I get to run the bases.”

Monty Williams with another gem on the players and coaches he gets to work with, saying Coach of the Year is the one award that exemplifies team success – 7:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said he found out he had won Coach of the Year after his players and his family already knew

“It was a pretty cool moment, and obviously just grateful to be able to share that with everybody that I work with every single day and a few of my family members.” – 7:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Erik Spoelstra third in NBA voting for Coach of the Year:

1. Monty Williams, Suns.

2. Taylor Jenkins, Grizzlies.

3. Spoelstra

4. Ime Udoka, Celtics

5. J.B. Bickerstaff, Cavs

(Spoelstra one first-place vote.) – 7:13 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Monty Williams wins Coach of the Year

My ballot: Williams, Ime Udoka, Taylor Jenkins pic.twitter.com/4NDMhE0SfI – 7:10 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams wins #NBA coach of the year with Taylor Jenkins 2nd and Erik Spoelstra 3rd. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ygvf24X3Y5 – 7:10 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s official. Monty Williams named as 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year. Great reward for the work he put in with the Suns and his dedication to the game. Coach Williams is the Suns head coach who received this award (Fitzsimmons 1989, D’Antoni 2005) #RallyTheValley #NBA pic.twitter.com/Rrd7mIeD96 – 7:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Monty Williams with the most wins in a season by a Coach of the Year since Mike Brown went 66-16 with the 2009 Cavaliers.

2022 Suns went 64-18 this season – 7:09 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Suns’ Monty Williams wins 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year Award

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 7:09 PM

Steve Aschburner @AschNBA

Here is the balloting breakdown for NBA Coach of the Year, won by Phoenix’s Monty Williams (the only man named on all 100 ballots). pic.twitter.com/ekmR72wZvL – 7:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Here’s the voting results for Coach of the Year. Monty Williams ran away with it: pic.twitter.com/VpItIPD9JC – 7:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

OFFICIAL: Monty Williams named #NBA Coach of the Year. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zz4ZNyos2a – 7:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

NBA Coach of the Year voting results: Phoenix’s Monty Williams beats out Memphis’ Taylor Jenkins …

More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/ktVMfk7rhQ – 7:05 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics coach Ime Udoka finished 4th in coach of the year voting with 46 points. Monty Williams won it with 458 points – 7:05 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Ime Udoka finished fourth in Coach of the Year voting behind Monty Williams, Taylor Jenkins, and Erik Spoelstra. pic.twitter.com/nLWOu6YBLV – 7:04 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Voting for NBA Coach of the Year, per the league. Suns’ Monty Williams won the award: pic.twitter.com/Pzwq3ksXar – 7:04 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns has been named the Coach of the Year, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/X3g75qAzie – 7:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA announces that Suns coach Monty Williams will receive the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award – 7:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Officially official: Monty Williams is the NBA’s Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/rZsY0fR8CY – 7:03 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Suns head coach Monty Williams has been named the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year. – 7:03 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams has officially been named the NBA’s Coach of the Year.

@Devin Booker had it first. – 7:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Devin Booker: Suns’ Monty Williams wins Coach of the Year nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/dev… – 5:17 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Monty Williams to win 2022 NBA Coach of the Year award

sportando.basketball/en/monty-willi… – 4:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Here’s what Suns players have had to say about Monty Williams deserving Coach of the Year over the last few months: pic.twitter.com/AZDkstbf0q – 4:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams is expected to be named #NBA Coach of the Year today, according to sources. #Suns – 4:06 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Similar to earlier with MVP, I don’t get too upset over award voting.

But the correct choice was Monty Williams as Coach of the Year – 4:03 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has won the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Williams led the franchise to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season. – 3:56 PM

Devin Booker @DevinBook

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA’s COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today. – 3:52 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“He was okay. He came out better than we thought.”

Monty Williams said it was a relief to see Jae Crowder back on the bench after hurting his ankle in Game 4 – 3:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“It was Mother’s Day. And your parents and your wife come to the game and they get harassed.”

Monty Williams said he called Chris Paul just to check on him after the incident and after a tough game on the road – 3:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on the situation with the Mavs fan and Chris Paul’s mom: “It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more, and the situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families who are in to support their loved ones need to be protected a bit more.” – 3:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Made some decisions that put us in a tough spot.” #Suns coach Monty Williams after Game 4 loss to even series 2-2 with #Mavs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/qKzJRb4In4 – 11:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Just trying to save our guy.”

Monty Williams said the challenge on Chris Paul’s 5th foul was a case of having to do it, hoping it would be overturned – 6:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said the Suns “didn’t trust the pass” enough today on offense. Even with the 27 assists, feels like this is the type of defensive scheme they get into the 30s against. – 6:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said he made a bad call on putting Paul back in game late in 1st half.

He picked up his 4th foul with 1.1 seconds left. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs #Mavs – 6:25 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said everyone’s gotta take ownership, and that includes himself. Said he should have taken CP3 out of the game at the end of the first half before the 4th foul. – 6:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on his message to the Suns: “Everybody’s gotta take ownership, and it starts with me.”

Mentioned making some bad decisions in regards to keeping Chris Paul on the floor with foul trouble, and as a team, needing to guard the ball – 6:21 PM

Allia LaForce @ALaForce

Chris Paul has fouled out with 8:58 left in this game. Monty Williams used his challenge in his last foul. So none left. @NBAonTNT #NBAPlayoffs @Phoenix Suns – 5:44 PM

Shams Charania: Statement from the Dallas Mavericks on the incident involving Chris Paul’s family and fans. Two fans, who gave unwanted hugs to Paul’s family, will be banned from American Airlines Center until 2023: -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 9, 2022

“It’s a hard one, because it’s happening more and more,” Williams said Monday at Suns practice. “The situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families, who are there to support their loved ones, need to be protected a bit more. Whether or not we have to give these people a section, a suite, something has to be done. Because we can’t wait for it to get to a level or two higher, before we do what we need to do. Yesterday was unnecessary.” -via Bloomberg / May 9, 2022

Kellan Olson: Cam Johnson said last year during Game 3 of the Finals in Milwaukee his girlfriend had a towel thrown on her, got kneed in the back of her head and had beer spilled on her. His family didn’t see his dunk over P.J. Tucker because they were in the concessions dealing with it. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / May 9, 2022