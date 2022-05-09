Kyle Lowry questionable for Game 5 due to hamstring injury

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 with a strained left hamstring.

Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

need al horford to rent out whatever chamber he’s sleeping in to kyle lowry – 9:00 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Kyle Lowry is questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 in Miami.

Also questionable are Dewayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, PJ Tucker, and Gabe Vincent.

Joel Embiid and Isaiah Joe are questionable for the Sixers. – 7:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Oh, and Joel Embiid is listed as questionable by 76ers for Tuesday, because they ain’t paying no more fines. (His questionable is a lot less questionable than Lowry’s questionable, which is super-questionable.) Only 8 players on Heat playoff roster are NOT listed as questionable. – 6:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

All listed as questionable for Heat for Tuesday vs. visiting 76ers:

Kyle Lowry (hamstring)

Dewayne Dedmon (non-Covid illness)

Caleb Martin (ankle)

P.J. Tucker (calf)

Max Strus (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent (knee)

Tyler Herro (ankle)

[Lowry, Dedmon only true question marks.] – 5:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry listed as questionable for Tuesday. – 5:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

From @Barry Jackson: The latest on Kyle Lowry’s status and the rest of the Heat injury report for tomorrow’s Game 5 miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Also, a change for Max Strus and other Heat-76ers notes – 5:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry questionable for game 5 tomorrow

Personally feel like he sits unless he’s 100% – 5:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 5 with a strained left hamstring. – 5:16 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry (hamstring) listed as questionable for Game 5 on Tuesday night. – 5:16 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Based on last night’s postgame audio, sounds like there’s some level of doubt that Kyle Lowry plays tomorrow. Heat -11 w/ him on the court this series. Given his current state, you might even argue the Heat are better with him out. But, plays like this are super valuable. pic.twitter.com/RSwwELUAng – 2:02 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyle Lowry aggravates hamstring injury, status for Game 5 unclear nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/kyl… – 1:21 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry injury update, with his status now uncertain. Plus other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Lowry: “If you’re asking if I’m going to try to play. Yes, I’m going to try to play Game 5.” Heat injury report expected later today – 1:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. James Harden at closing time.

2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.

3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.

4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.

5. Power shortage means even Markieff. – 8:58 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other thoughts on Heat-76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:57 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

A Kyle Lowry injury update, with his Game 5 status now uncertain. Plus other takeaways from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The second-round series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday night – 8:00 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 loss in Philadelphia. Series now tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Miami on Tuesday miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the latest on Kyle Lowry’s hamstring injury, with his status uncertain moving forward – 1:44 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. James Harden at closing time.

2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.

3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.

4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.

5. Power shortage means even Markieff – 12:00 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lots of details, notes and reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 loss, including a Lowry update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry says the team is getting good shots:

“Vic got some good looks. Tyler, good looks. Gabe, good looks. PJ, good looks. We just literally made 7 threes.”

“I’m positive, I’m confident we’ll make those threes next game.” – 11:38 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

How limiting is Lowry’s hamstring? I’ll put it this way, you don’t want to play with it. But we’re in the playoffs & we’re in a hostile environment. We’re in this together no matter & I’m trying to be out there for my guys no matter what happens, no matter what the situation is.” – 11:35 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Naturally, nobody on TV pointed it out, but Lowry is only occasionally, if that, helping the Heat. Miami won the first two games without him, granted at home. So why bring him back when he appears to be considerably slowed down by a hamstring he often touches? – 11:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry on Game 5: “The goal is to be out there.” – 11:14 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Kyle Lowry on if he’ll play in Game 5 after appearing to tweak his hamstring tonight. “We’ll see. The goal is to be out there.” – 11:13 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Kyle Lowry on his hamstring, “I’d put it this way, you don’t want to play with it.” – 11:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry’s hamstring: “We’ll just have to get back to Miami and see. He’s such a warrior that we’ll just have to see. There’s nothing right now.” – 11:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:46 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyle Lowry this playoffs:

6.2 PPG

29.7 FG%

20.8 3P%

He has missed 17 of his last 20 threes. pic.twitter.com/EwfBvFyDTI – 10:41 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

The Kyle Lowry minutes right now on O are an absolute disaster.

It’s borderline on unplayable. – 10:08 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

(whispers)

should they close the game with somebody besides Lowry? – 10:08 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Butler’s brilliance (32 and counting) keeping Heat afloat (down 89-85 after 3) despite Miami missing 23 of 28 threes.. and foul trouble for Bam and Tucker… and Lowry’s hamstring. Heat a plus 5 for that long stretch with Bam on bench and Embiid in the game. – 10:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

If I had to guess, I think that hamstring tightens up over the next 24 hours and Lowry misses next game

He can push through now, but doubt after this

Just IMO – 9:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kyle Lowry just threw his arm down in disgust after missing his sixth 3-pointer of the night. Lowry is now 2-for-13 overall and 0-for-8 from 3 in the two games here in Philly. He’s clearly battling through his hamstring issue, but is not himself. – 9:39 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is really toughing it out right now. – 9:34 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Bad pick-six by Maxey, but Lowry came back from that fast break bucket waddling.

And then Embiid puts Adebayo on bench with and-one – 9:33 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Limping with a hamstring, not playing that well, on the road and man Kyle Lowry can still get a favorable whistle anywhere on the floor. – 9:16 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Lowry is now 1-for-10 in this series through a game and a half. He’s impacting the Heat in other ways — but he isn’t providing an offensive lift yet. Adebayo looks more aggressive tonight compared to Game 3. Question remains the same for Heat: Who will step up and help Butler? – 9:11 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry is back in the game. – 9:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry back for Heat. 76ers went on 9-2 run in his absence. Crisis averted? – 8:59 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lowry back in game, with his 5 assists tonight – 8:59 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry back on Heat bench. – 8:55 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

If that’s it for Lowry, Victor Oladipo becomes huge for Heat, perhaps hugest. – 8:52 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So Embiid back to himself for 76ers and Lowry’s future in series now a huge question mark. – 8:50 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Lowry to the locker room. Body language experts would tell you that it was bad. – 8:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

…and now Lowry is in the locker room 🤦🏾‍♂️ – 8:50 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Kyle Lowry is coming out of the game after going down hard on that last possession. He’s walking’s straight back to Miami’s locker room.

He’s been grabbing at his hamstring for large chunks of this first half. He came back in Game 3 after missing the prior four games. – 8:50 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Lowry to Heat locker room. Hamstring appears to have been aggravated in collision – 8:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry to locker room. – 8:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry grabbing his hamstring and walking slowly to the locker room. – 8:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kyle Lowry, less commonly known as Eastern Conference CP3 😆 – 8:50 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry hurting. That hamstring is not right. And Vincent with three fouls. So Herro enters. – 8:49 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Miami has done a great job pushing the ball and getting early offense against the Sixers with Reed in the game. Lowry as always the leader of that.

Huge Bam stretch against the Sixers with Embiid out of the game. Think Doc is gonna have to think about that moving forward. – 8:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lowry finding Bam frequently here in scoring positions – 8:43 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

lowry doesn’t seem right – 8:39 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Lowry holding that hamstring after the layup – 8:39 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry basket advisory. But he seemed to be wincing as he headed downcourt. – 8:39 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Kyle Lowry literally just walked in for an easy layup. That’s his 1st points of the series after missing the 1st 2 games and then going scoreless in Game 3. – 8:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry was 0 for 7 since returning from his hamstring injury before making that layup. – 8:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lowry ends his 0-for-7 start to the series with a layup. – 8:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry: 0 for 7 since returning to the lineup. If he remains at 0% forever, it’ll be really tough for Miami. – 8:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I don’t care that Lowry missed that

Clearly was a focus of the film to take that pull up – 8:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Dewayne Dedmon out for Heat in Game 4 vs. 76ers. Who will fill the backup center minutes tonight? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat again starting Lowry, Strus, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo – 7:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Adebayo, Butler, Lowry, Tucker and Strus. The question who plays in place of Dedmon. – 7:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat injury update: Dewayne Dedmon (knee) out.

Other Heat players listed questionable expected to play:

Tyler Herro (ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (hamstring strain), Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Gabe Vincent (knee irritation). – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers on Lowry’s second game back from two weeks out due to a hamstring strain, “Kyle will be better.” – 6:20 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry:

“He’ll be better tonight.”

Said it was same situation of a return with Embiid, and starting slow – 6:20 PM

