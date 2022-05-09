William Byron slammed ‘idiot’ Joey Logano after NASCAR’s latest bump-and-run incident

Welcome to FTW’s NASCAR Feud of the Week, where we provide a detailed breakdown of the latest absurd, funny and sometimes legitimate controversies and issues within the racing world.

If you’re leading a NASCAR race by the end, Joey Logano is not the kind of driver you want right behind you. And after Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, William Byron became the latest driver to learn that — the hard way.

Logano is known for his aggressive racing style, including moving another driver out of the way when the checkered flag is on the line. But for Byron, his fans and Logano haters, the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver’s late move for the win was too far.

Let’s break down what happened.

What happened at the end of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?

Logano took the checkered flag and became the 10th different Cup Series winner this season through the first 12 races. But, as we’ve mentioned, how he got there is the issue.

Looking for his third win of the season, Byron led 24 of 293 total laps, and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver was out front with just two to go as Logano was chasing him down. Toward the end of that penultimate lap as the two cars headed into Turn 3, Logano got just close enough to Byron’s tail and made contact with the back of the No. 24, punting it into the wall.

As Byron moved up the track and hit the outside wall, Logano, who led 107 laps total, made the easy pass for the lead and held on to grab his first win of the season. Byron in his damaged car finished 13th.

But there's more to this incident

Although Logano is no stranger to bumping people out of the way to win, there’s more to it than the final couple laps. This time, the move was retaliation from the No. 22 driver, who felt Byron ran him into the wall on the race’s final restart.

“You’re not going to put me in the wall and not get anything back,” Logano said in his on-track post-race interview as boos echoed in the background. “That’s how that works.”

Byron, obviously, felt differently about it.

What Byron had to say about Logano's bump-and-run

Byron is typically a calm, cool driver, even when things don’t go his way on the track. After Sunday’s Darlington race, however, he was fuming.

About the restart where Logano says Byron ran him into the wall, Byron said they “barely touched” and denied any valid reason for retaliation, saying, “That’s stupid. He does this stuff all the time.”

Byron also said Logano was driving the generally faster car and could have just gotten close enough to loosen the No. 24 car instead of punting it.

Byron told FOX Sports afterward about the last restart:

“We were really close off of [Turn] 2, and I think it spooked him and got him tight, and he was right against the wall, and I got the lead. He’s just an idiot. He does this stuff all the time. I’ve seen it with other guys. He drove in there 10 miles an hour too fast, and with these Next-Gen cars, he slammed me so hard, it knocked the whole right side off the car, and no way to make the corner. “So, yeah, he’s just a moron. He can’t win a race, so he does it that way. So I don’t know. … It was close racing on the restart. We were faster than him. Obviously, at the end, [my] right rear started to go away, and, yeah, he didn’t even make it a contest.”

What else Logano had to say about punting Byron

In his post-race press conference, Logano expanded on his perspective of what happened on the final restart and the penultimate race lap. He said:

“I probably wouldn’t have gone straight to the bump-and-run if it wasn’t for how he got the lead. He came off of Turn 2 and drove me right into the wall. At that point, I’m lucky my car’s broken, and I’m a very angry driver. “And I think anyone in the field would probably agree: If someone is going to be willing to do that to you, well, the gloves are off at that point. I knew if I got back there what I was going to do — and what I had to do. And so that was the way he wanted to race, so I said, ‘Let’s go.’ If he passed me clean, it wouldn’t have looked like that. “But that was the situation that was there in front of me, and fortunately I was able to get back there, and he obviously knew it was coming. He checked up into the corner pretty early, so he obviously knew it was coming. But I did what I had to do.”

Whether the feud between Logano and Byron will continue into next week’s race at Kansas Speedway or beyond is up in the air.