Temescal Valley, CA

1 Injured in Big Rig Crash on Temescal Canyon Road [Temescal Valley, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCar vs Big Rig Collision along Temescal Canyon Road Hospitalized 1. The incident occurred at about 1:54 a.m. in the 23000 block of Temescal Canyon Road, according to authorities. As per the initial reports, the factors that led to the collision remain unknown, however, it did involve a sedan...

www.laweekly.com

