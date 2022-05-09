ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Raiders Have Cut A Veteran Defensive Player

By Daniel Bates
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In order for the Raiders to sign free agent linebacker Kenny Young, a member of Las Vegas' LB core had to go. On Monday, the team announced the release of 28-year-old...

The Spun

The Spun

