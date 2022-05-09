Boys JH Track finishes 4th place at Hoosier Heartland Conference Meet, Win 3 events!

READING — Resting on the wall just inside the doorway of the old gymnasium at Union City High School sits the Track and Field record board. On that board rests the names of some of the greatest athletes to ever wear the maroon and gray, with the oldest of those records dating back into the late 1960s. While not the oldest record on the board, the discus record has withstood a lot of challengers, sitting unbroken for over 40 years. That record holder, current Union City superintendent Chris Katz, set the record mark way back in 1980 when he threw the discus 148 feet, 4 inches, just over four decades ago. Wednesday night that long standing mark finally fell as Union City made the trip to Reading for Big 8 conference double dual action.

UNION CITY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO