CHICAGO (CBS) -- In what's becoming more unsettling, another four people in Chicago robbed at gunpoint overnight.CBS 2's Marissa Parra has more on the latest incidents and an update on the attack of an art student now fighting for his life.A recent string of robberies across the city includes one that landed a man at Illinois Masonic. The latest two overnight in Chicago's 19th Police District. On the 1500 block of West Waveland, around 12:35 a.m., a 52-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by two men, fleeing in a silver sedan.Then, at the 600 block of West Cornelia, within 15...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO