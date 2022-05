HAMMOND, La. – McNeese continued its flawless run through the 2022 Southland Conference Softball Tournament Thursday, May 12, with a 7-6 walk off win over No. 2 seed Southeastern at North Oak Park in Hammond, La. After falling to the Cowgirls, No. 2 Southeastern defeated No. 6 HBU 9-1 in its first elimination match of the tournament to secure its spot in the title contest on Friday.

