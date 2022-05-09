ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial

By AP News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Mario Batali’s sexual misconduct trial opened Monday in a Boston court with his accuser recounting how she’d been “shocked, surprised and alarmed” as the celebrity chef aggressively kissed and groped her while taking selfies at a restaurant in 2017. The 32-year-old...

TheWrap

Mario Batali Acquitted of Groping Woman at Boston Restaurant

Former Food Network star Mario Batali was found not guilty of groping a woman at a Boston restaurant at his sexual misconduct trial Tuesday. According to CNN, Judge James Stanton described Batali’s actions “not befitting of a public person of his stature” back in 2017, noting the accuser’s “significant credibility issues” that supported the defendant’s “contention that her motive was financial gain.”
ETOnline.com

Mario Batali Found Not Guilty of Indecent Assault and Battery Case

Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been found not guilty of indecent assault and battery stemming from an alleged 2017 incident. According to multiple reports, the Boston Municipal Court Judge announced his ruling on Tuesday and agreed with the defense team's argument that the accuser had credibility issues. The trial lasted all of two days after Batali on Monday waived his right to a jury trial, meaning his fate was in the hands of the judge.
