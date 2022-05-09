ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lotto Texas jackpot at estimated $13 million before Monday’s drawing

By Caleb Wethington
CW33
CW33
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS (KDAF) — The estimated annuitized jackpot for the Texas Lottery game Lotto Texas has reached $13 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing....

cw33.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Frisco man buys winning $1M lottery ticket at 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Frisco walked away from 7-Eleven with a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million this week. The new millionaire bought the valuable 'Million Dollar Loteria' ticket at the store located at 7275 Independence Parkway, in Frisco.The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The ticket was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game. Million dollar loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes. 
FRISCO, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Dallas, Texas

"If people say I'm doing something crazy, that's usually a good sign." If you like the above statement, you have to know more about Andrew Beal, the mathematics enthusiast who developed a complex mathematical problem and offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Top 4 Most Alligator Infested Lakes In Texas

Most people have feared alligators, whether they may be the young or the old. These big and ferocious creatures are carnivores, meaning that their diet consists of a mix of fish and other invertebrates. Other species, such as birds, frogs, and mammals, may be in for their most terrible day when they come to the water’s edge and become supper for alligators!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Jackpot#Lotto Texas#Kdaf#Mondaymotivation#Lottotexas
101.5 KNUE

Hilarious Comedian Owns This Amazing Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas

Many people know the name Tom Segura, he is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The man is hilarious and now calls the great state of Texas home as he lives in Austin, Texas. As you will see in the photos below, Tom and his very funny wife (Christina Pazsitsky) live in a beautiful home on Lake Austin. Because we love seeing property owned by celebrities and people who make more money than us, I wanted to share the photos below of Tom Segura’s home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
WFAA

Beware of ssssssnake season, Texas. It's warming up, so prepare to see the slithery serpents more

DALLAS — Slithery serpents season is back, y'all. It's warming up, so the snake appearances are becoming all the more common in North Texas. You might remember WFAA reported on the man who found a rattlesnake on his back porch couch. Now, there are reports from Midlothian of a man being bitten by a copperhead taking residence in his toolbox, as well as a baby cottonmouth sneaking its way into a woman's shoe closet.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
CW33

Frisco resident claims $1 million off of Texas Lottery scratch ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — Read this sentence in the tune of a song you like: Down in Frisco there was a Texas Lottery player who won a big prize and shined like Crisco. In all seriousness, a Frisco resident just claimed a $1 million prize off of the scratch ticket game, Million Dollar Loteria. That winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store on Independence Parkway.
Outdoor Life

Teenage Bowfisherman Shoots World-Record Longnose Gar in Texas

Jacob Fischer, 16, was bowfishing with his dad Ryan on the 25,500-acre Lake Palestine in East Texas last month when he shot the biggest fish of his life. As they eased along in their boat, Jacob spotted a giant gar near the surface. He drew his recurve bow and released an arrow, anchoring it solidly in the heavy fish.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas bands playing at So What?! Music Festival in Arlington

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas, get ready! One of the biggest music festivals in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is making a comeback this May. The So What?! Music Festival is back for the first time in five years, making its way to Choctaw Stadium from May 27-29. On top of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

A PBR event so big...they install the Texas dirt twice

FORT WORTH, Texas — Workers spent Tuesday at Dickies Arena hurriedly prepping for the arrival of the 2022 PBR World Finals for the first time since its migration to Fort Worth from a nearly 3-decade residence in Las Vegas. But this time, the 750 tons of Texas dirt gets to be trucked into the 14,000 seat arena...twice.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

CW33

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy