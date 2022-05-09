Finally, Somebody Wrote the “F&*k the PPA” Song We’ve Always Dreamed Of

You’ll still need musical knowledge and skill, of course, but you might make other things you have some superpowers with this cool electric guitar. Not everyone can play more than two or more instruments, but many musically skilled people can control electronic instruments without actually knowing how to use the real things. There are going to be some differences, of course, but there is a serious and professional field of music that involves these electric and electronic soundscapes. Most of these are operated with MIDI controllers, devices that geeky boards filled with buttons and sliders or, at the very best, an unassuming keyboard. The Ni28, in contrast, looks more like a very stylish and cool electric guitar, and using it will probably make you look like some music god that can produce all kinds of music and sounds with something that looks like the skeleton of a guitar.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO