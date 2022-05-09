ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Finally, Somebody Wrote the “F&*k the PPA” Song We’ve Always Dreamed Of

By Victor Fiorillo
Phillymag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnacktime is a true civic treasure. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. If you’ve been paying even the slightest bit of attention over the last couple of years, then you’ve probably heard about the Philly band...

AJW19140
2d ago

anybody think it's irresponsible for a public school teacher to be party to a profanity laced song about another city department?

Evette Danell
2d ago

Let PPA do their job BUT what’s up with this two hour parking in residential neighborhoods? I can’t even care for my elderly mother without getting a ticket every time!!!! I can get a 30 day parking permit but have to wait 45 days to get another one. I’m not waiting 45 days to visit my mother!!!

