The cost of filling up the tank keeps going up and up nationwide, as gas prices keep reaching record levels. On Monday, Massachusetts hit a record high of $4.39 per gallon, and that price had already risen by more than a nickel by Wednesday, staying above the national average -- and gas prices are as high as they've ever been since AAA started keeping track of them in 2000, the association told NBC News. In fact, gas costs more than a dollar per gallon more than it did a year ago.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO