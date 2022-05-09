ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds Share A Sad Tweet After Series Win

By Curt Bishop
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow, someway, the Cincinnati Reds managed to pull off a series win over the weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is a team that is off to its worst start in franchise history and has an MLB worst 5-23 record through its first 28 games. They lost several key...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC Sports

Will Red Sox trade Bogaerts? MLB insider proposes potential deal

The Xander Bogaerts dilemma has cast a dark cloud over the Boston Red Sox' 2022 season. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his current contract at the end of the year. Extension talks with the organization came to a screeching halt in the offseason when he reportedly was offered an under-market four-year, $90 million deal.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Jonathan India
Yardbarker

Yankees’ star prospect finally hitting his stride after awful start

One of the New York Yankees’ top young prospects is Jasson Dominguez, who finally started his journey in the minor-league system this year. Enjoying his first action with single-A Tampa, Dominguez hosts a .252 average over 107 at-bats. He’s recorded 27 hits, three homers, and 14 RBIs. To...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Pittsburgh Pirates
Yardbarker

Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Adam Wainwright Update

St. Louis Cardinals‘ veteran ace Adam Wainwright has been out since being placed on the COVID injured list last Friday. Wainwright tested positive in San Francisco after shortstop Edmundo Sosa and four staffers had tested positive in Kansas City. Wainwright was lined up to start Tuesday’s series opener against...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WLWT 5

UC baseball sells out stadium; earns win over NKU

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati's baseball team had a sold-out stadium for Wednesday's game. UC baseball tweeted that the total for the game's attendance was 3,125 people. Making it the largest crowd in UC Baseball history. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals win arbitration case with OF Tyler O'Neill

The Cardinals have won their arbitration hearing with outfielder Tyler O’Neill, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (on Twitter). He’ll take home a $3.4M salary in 2022; O’Neill had filed at $4.15M. This was O’Neill’s first of three trips trough the arbitration process. He’s on track to reach...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy