The new electric version of Ford's F-150 pickup recently started production, and we've just driven the Lightning. Now that it's real, we decided to indulge the hypothetical and play around with the F-150 Lightning configurator to see which version of the truck we'd pick if it was our own money. It's no surprise that we tended to gravitate to less expensive versions of the Lightning, as the value-oriented pricing of the Pro and XLT models makes more sense to us than the idea of spending $90,000-plus on the fully loaded Platinum trim.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO