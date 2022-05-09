ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Hammonton man arrested in April shooting

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epxGr_0fYGOHOB00

A Hammonton man faces seven counts of aggravated assault for allegedly firing a gun at a residence last month.

Steven Berenato, 43, is accused of driving down the 200 block of Peach Street at about 9:10 p.m. April 30, and firing a a residence, police said.

No one was injured.

There was an earlier altercation between Berenato and a resident there, according to the report.

Berenato was arrested Friday. He was also charged with seven counts of endangering another person, along with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession by a certain person not to possess a weapon.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

The Atlantic County jail doesn’t release mugshot under a rule from the former prosecutor.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Two shot in Atlantic City

Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two people in Atlantic City on Friday. The two men suffered wounds not considered life-threatening, BreakingAC has confirmed. The men’s identities have not been officially released. The shooting happened in the area of Cedar Market on Absecon Boulevard. This story is developing....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammonton, NJ
Hammonton, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Nearly 24 Shots Fired At Convenience Store In Philadelphia’s Olney Section; Man Treated For Minor Injury, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen who opened fire at an Olney convenience store. The incident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. About two dozen shell casings littered the scene. Investigators say at least two people opened fire outside of the shop and the gunfire continued when they went inside of the store. A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene with a cut to his head. But no life threatening injuries have been reported. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Man Paralyzed In Police Incident Will Get $10M

A New Jersey man paralyzed in a 2014 police encounter will get $10 million in what might be the largest police brutality settlement in state history. Xavier Ingram was being chased by police for an outstanding warrant and driving violation, when he tripped and fell on a Camden street, NJ Advance Media reports citing his attorney.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Millville woman gets 10 years in fatal nail file attack

A Millville woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the death of her husband in 2020. Katheleen Ayala, now 33, claimed she was defending herself during an argument that turned physical when she stabbed her husband and fled. Axel Torres, 35, died of his injuries. Ayala claimed Torres...
MILLVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVC – Malaga section – Franklin Township – Gloucester County

On Friday morning May 13th at 5:44 a.m., Franklin Township Police Department responded to a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on West Boulevard near Delsea Drive involving a pickup truck and a commercial dump truck. Upon arriving on the scene, officers located a male subject entrapped within the pickup truck which had been struck by the dump truck. The driver of the pickup truck succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, the crash is still under investigation and the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to the family. The investigation is being conducted by Officer Austin Theuret. Assisting at the scene was Malaga and Forest Grove Fire Department, Inspira Advanced Life Support and Gloucester County Basic Life Support.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

FATAL MVA – Franklin Twp/Gloucester County

On Thursday, 05/12/2022 at 06:02 a.m. Franklin Township Police Department responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Dutch Mill Road. Upon arriving on scene officers located a male subject entrapped within the vehicle which had struck a utility pole. After extracting the male from the vehicle lifesaving measures were performed; however, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware County Man Accused Of Manufacturing Drugs, Guns In Apartment Just Block Away From Media Courthouse

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man is accused of manufacturing drugs and guns in his apartment, just a block away from the courthouse in Media. Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Neithammer was arrested on Sunday. Officers and firefighters were searching for the source of a fire alarm in the building on the 300 block of State Street. It turned out to be a smoke detector in Neithhammer’s apartment. Officers say they found evidence of a meth lab, two ghost guns and several 3D printed handgun magazines and silencers. “Guns and drugs, that’s what this defendant was manufacturing in an apartment on State Street in Media....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
1K+
Followers
189
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy