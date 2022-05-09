Hammonton man arrested in April shooting

A Hammonton man faces seven counts of aggravated assault for allegedly firing a gun at a residence last month.

Steven Berenato, 43, is accused of driving down the 200 block of Peach Street at about 9:10 p.m. April 30, and firing a a residence, police said.

No one was injured.

There was an earlier altercation between Berenato and a resident there, according to the report.

Berenato was arrested Friday. He was also charged with seven counts of endangering another person, along with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession by a certain person not to possess a weapon.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility awaiting a detention hearing.

The Atlantic County jail doesn’t release mugshot under a rule from the former prosecutor.