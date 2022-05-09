ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea in dressing room toil as angry Thomas Tuchel hauls in underperforming stars for extra training and dressing down

By Andrew Dillon
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are battling dressing-room turmoil just as new American owners close in on a £4.25billion takeover.

Boss Thomas Tuchel hauled in his underperforming stars for extra training and a team meeting on their day off on Sunday — 24 hours after they blew a two-goal lead against Wolves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPExQ_0fYGMp1x00
Thomas Tuchel has been left frustrated by his side's recent form Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqpOl_0fYGMp1x00
The Blues threw away a two-goal lead against Wolves at the weekend to draw the game 2-2 Credit: Getty

It follows claims the head coach had an exchange of words with left-back Marcos Alonso, who was substituted at half-time in the game.

Chelsea deny any bust-up between the pair but sources claim Alonso felt he was made a scapegoat for a poor team display.

The Spanish defender believed he was having his effort questioned and that tactics were also to blame for the struggle to secure the points.

Alonso accepts the manager’s right to take him off and wants to play in tomorrow’s game at Leeds to put the incident behind them.

Tuchel is angry that his players are unable to get themselves out of a rut which has cost ten points in the last five matches — putting a third-place finish in the league at risk.

Chelsea are also desperate to beat Liverpool in Saturday’s FA Cup final and win a major domestic trophy this season and need to be on top form.

Sources at Stamford Bridge say the players were unhappy at being called in as they have played 59 games in a gruelling campaign.

But Tuchel is determined to turn things around, even if it means getting heavy-handed with his squad in a forthright address at the Blues’ Surrey HQ.

The German is demanding the players show more character and refuses to let fatigue or the imminent sale to US businessman Todd Boehly and his consortium be used as an excuse for poor form.

Squad members who played in the Wolves game did gym work, while those who were on the bench trained.

But the meeting was seen as the key element of the day.

Some stars also fear that losing leaders like Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta next month will weaken their bid for the title next season.

#Liverpool#Toil#The Blues#American#Wolves#Spanish
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Leeds United

Chelsea XI to face Leeds United: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Pulisic, Lukaku, Mount. Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Silva, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Havertz, Werner, Ziyech. Trevoh Chalobah has come into the back three, as has Andreas Christensen with the pair playing alongside Antonio Rudiger. Marcos Alonso keeps his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Man Utd joined by West Ham in Kalvin Phillips transfer battle with David Moyes also eyeing up James Ward-Prowse

DAVID MOYES wants to sign an English midfielder this summer and has listed Kalvin Phillips and set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse as targets. West Ham saw a club record £50million bid for Leeds United's Phillips rejected in the January window, but the midfielder could be available at a cut price should the Elland Road club drop to the Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
