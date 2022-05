The first month of the 2022 MLB season has been put into the record books. The San Diego Padres bats (.220 team batting average) have not been hot, but the hitters have been (.263) productive with runners in scoring position. One of the Padres better run-producers has been Jurickson Profar, who had five home runs and 15 RBI in April. But the jury is out if Profar can keep producing at this level while possessing a poor batting average.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO