Tallahassee, FL

Sakoda Leads Bobcats to Fourth Place Tie After Day One at NCAA Regionals

 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – After the first round of play, the Quinnipiac women's golf team sits tied for fourth place at the 2022 NCAA Regionals hosted by Florida State at the Seminole Legacy Golf Course. The 12th seeded Bobcats finished the day shooting a team score of 299 (+11)...

Aggies softball falls to Florida in SEC tournament

The Fightin' Texas Aggies softball team took the field in Gainesville, Florida for the second night in a row on Wednesday. They advanced through the first round with a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night, and took the field in Gainesville against the hosting Florida Gators in the second round with eyes on an extended run. Unfortunately for the A&M ladies, the night would belong to the Gators. A double steal in the bottom of the first put Florida on the board, with the first of three runs that would cross the plate in the frame. The Lady Gators would add another run in the bottom of the second on a Hannah Adams single, and would score no more, but they wouldn't require the insurance. The Aggie ladies managed only a single 6th inning run, on a mere three hits, and Florida took the game. The loss eliminates A&M from the SEC tournament, and the Aggies will await their NCAA tournament fate.
GAINESVILLE, FL
