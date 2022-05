WORCESTER -- There was an air of confusion at Polar Park on Wednesday afternoon when WooSox starter Josh Winckowski was lifted from the game after just two scoreless innings. Thankfully, the 23-year-old had no injury or anything of the sort. It was a planned shorter outing as WooSox manager Chad Tracy keeps pitching options open and available for the big-league club, should they need them.

