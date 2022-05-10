ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Falls Of Rough Man Dies In Mower Accident

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating the death of a Grayson County man on...

www.wxbc1043.com

14news.com

Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A driver had to be cut from their car after a wreck on Old Hartford Road in Daviess County. It happened Thursday afternoon near Newbolt Road. Officials say the car hit a power pole. That road was closed while Kenergy crews replaced it. Fire officials...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Commercial tanker carrying dirty waste water overturns on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Part of I-265 was closed Thursday after a commercial tanker carrying dirty waste water crashed. Officials said it happened after 1 p.m. between Greenbelt and Dixie highways. Louisville Metro police said the tanker's front tire blew, causing it to hit a cable barrier and overturn in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Expressway east of Dixie Highway were closed on Thursday afternoon due to an accident involving a 3,000-gallon septic tanker. The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis. Early investigation revealed the commercial tanker...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Infant left with firefighters at LFD station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters at one Louisville Fire Department station found themselves handling a different kind of call this morning after an infant was dropped off to them. The infant was surrendered around 7:15 a.m. to the on duty firefighters at the Truck 4 / Engine 22 station, located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

12 People Arrested And Over 10,000 Pills Recovered During Drug Operation

Multiple law enforcement organizations from across the Commonwealth have recently arrested 12 individuals and recovered over 10,000 pills during a drug operation. Officials with the DEA Criminal Diversion Group, Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, Barbourville Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and the Manchester Police Department arrested the 12 individuals and managed to seize over $2 million following an investigation into a drug operation out of Louisville.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Plane crashes at Owensboro Airport

UPDATE: Airport officials say the FAA will be investigating what caused the plane to go down. Other planes are able to fly as normal. OWENBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew is on its way to the scene of a plane crash at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Authorities tell Eyewitness News that the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wxbc1043.com

Firefighters Called To House Fire On Tar Springs Road Fire Tuesday

CLOVERPORT (05/10/22) – Units from multiple agencies were called to a report of a house fire in the two-thousand block of Tar Springs Road. According to the Hardinsburg Fire Department, the first units arriving on scene just after 5:30 yesterday morning reported heavy fire coming through the roof of the two-story structure. Hardinsburg, Harned, McDaniels and Dukes Fire Department along with Meade County RECC and the Red Cross were called to the scene. Units remained on scene until after 11:30 yesterday morning but were called back several times throughout the day to deal with hot spots and flare-ups. The cause of the fire is unknown.
HARDINSBURG, KY
somerset106.com

A Dozen People Arrested And Over $2 million Seized In Multi Agency Drug Bust

Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the state recently teamed up to arrest 12 people and seized more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation. A federal grand jury sitting in London returned an indictment charging Jose Luis Barata Vazquez, Alexey Barata Hernandez, Yoleisys Reyes Castillo, Dioslen Jimenez Ortiz, Kaid Rogers, Allison Renee Rogers, Michael King, Christopher King, Floyd Barker, Sheila Barger and Samuel Barger with conspiring, together and with others, to distribute oxycodone in Madison, Estill, Clay and Laurel counties, from September 2019 to March 2022. Each suspect in the case could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million. Any sentence, though, will be decided by the court after a conviction.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
WTVQ

Owenton man accused of abusing seven-month old child

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 22-year old Owenton man was arrested Thursday after being accused of abusing a seven-month old child, according to Kentucky State Police. Investigators say the initial call was for a child choking in Owenton and that the baby may have been having a seizure. KSP...
OWENTON, KY

